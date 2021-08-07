FC Porto vs Belenenses prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2021 

Porto kick off their 2021-21 Primeira Liga campaign on Sunday when they host Belenenses at the Estádio do Dragao.

The Dragons will aim to go one step further than their 2020-21 run, where they finished second and fell short to eventual winners Sporting Lisbon by just five points.

Porto wrapped up their pre-season in emphatic style as they claimed a 5-3 victory over Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyon last Saturday.

In an end-to-end affair at the Estádio do Dragao, Lyon fought their way back into the game after falling behind twice, but Toni Martínez and Mehdi Taremi scored quick-fire late goals in a two-minute spell to hand Porto the win.

It was the second win in three pre-season games for Sérgio Conceição’s men, who claimed a 2-0 win against Lille before playing out a 1-1 draw with Serie A giants AS Roma.

They are currently on a 12-game unbeaten run, picking up 10 wins and two draws, and will aim to keep the juggernaut rolling as they seek their 30th Primeira Liga title.

In stark contrast, Belenenses endured a horrid run of results in pre-season. After falling to a 2-1 defeat against Sporting Lisbon, O Belém were dumped out of the Taca da Liga in their next outing as they lost 1-0 to second tier side CD Mafra.

This was quickly followed by a 3-1 home defeat at the hands of AS Roma last time out.

Alioune Ndour gave Belenenses the lead in the 15th minute, but Roma upped the ante and came roaring back with goals from Edin Dzeko, Nicolo Zaniolo and Borja Mayoral.

Petit’s side have now failed to pick up a point in their last five outings across all competitions, conceding 12 goals and scoring just twice.

Porto vs Belenenses Head-To-Head

Porto have been utterly dominant against Belenenses, claiming 26 wins from their previous 41 meetings. The visitors have managed just four wins, while 11 games have ended all square.

Porto Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-W

Belenenses Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-L

Porto vs Belenenses Team News

Porto

The Dragons will take to the pitch without the services of Serbian midfielder Marko Grujic, who has been sidelined through injury.

Injured: Marko Grujic

Suspended: None

Belenenses

Brazilians Eduardo Kau and Sandro will sit out the game as they battle knee and thigh injuries respectively. Newly signed Pedro Nuno is expected to be handed his league debut by head coach Petit.

Injured: Eduardo Kau, Sandro

Suspended: None

Porto vs Belenenses Predicted XI

Porto Predicted XI(4-4-2): Diogo Costa; João Mário, Pepe, Chancel Mbemba, Wilson Manafá; Otávio, Sérgio Oliveira, Bruno Costa, Pepê; Toni Martínez, Mehdi Taremi

Belenenses Predicted XI (3-4-3): Luiz Felipe; Tomás Ribeiro, Thibang Phete, Chima Akas; Diogo Calila, César Sousa, Sphephelo Sithole, Nilton Varela; Andrija Luković, Mateo Cassierra, Alioune Ndour

Porto vs Belenenses Prediction

FC Porto head into this game full of confidence after enjoying an impressive pre-season campaign. They have been imperious against Belenenses in their recent encounters and last suffered defeat in this fixture back in 2018.

We predict Porto will cruise to all three points and continue their dominance against the visitors.

Prediction: Porto 3-0 Belenenses

