FC Porto host Marseille in the UEFA Champions League at the Estadio do Dragao on Tuesday night. The hosts, last week, notched up their first win of the group stage this season with an easy 2-0 success over Olympiacos.

The Portuguese giants have been in indifferent form in the league though, with only ten points from six games in the Liga NOS so far.

Marseille, on the other hand, are desperate to keep themselves alive in the group, after losing their first two games - 1-0 to Olympiacos and 3-0 to Manchester City.

With Manchester City already setting themselves up nicely to finish top of the group, both Marseille and Porto will be looking for a win in this game. A win here would be massive for Porto, to put themselves in the running to qualify fo the Round of 16, heading into the second half of the group stages.

A loss for Marseille could potentially be terminal to their chances of qualifying from the group.

FC Porto vs Marseille Head-to-Head

Marseille have never beaten Porto before, in four competitive clashes between these two teams. Porto have won three of those four games.

These two teams were drawn together in the same Champions League group in both the 2003-04 and 2007-08 seasons, with the former being when Porto went on to win the Champions League.

The last game between these two was in November 2007 in Portugal, when the hosts won 2-1.

Porto form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-L-D

Marseille form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-W-D

FC Porto vs Marseille Team News

Porto don't really have any reported injury concerns yet, ahead of the crunch game against Marseille.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Like the hosts, Marseille are also likely to have a fully fit and available squad for this match.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

FC Porto vs Marseille Predicted XI

Porto Predicted XI (4-3-3): Augustin Marchesin; Zaidu Sanusi, Pepe, Chancel Mbemba, Wison Manafa; Sergi Oliveira, Danilo Pereira, Mateus Uribe; Otavio, Moussa Marega, Jesus Corona

Marseille Predicted XI (3-5-2): Steve Mandanda; Leonardo Balerdi, Duje Caleta-Car, Alvaro Gonzalez; Hiroki Sakai, Boubacar Kamara, Valentin Rongier, Michael Cuisance, Jordan Amavi; Dimitri Payet, Florian Thauvin

FC Porto vs Marseille Prediction

Marseille have been struggling to find a win in Europe this season, and are struggling in Ligue 1 as well, with only four wins in eight games there.

Even though Porto have not been in the best domestic form themselves, the confidence from last week's win over Olympiacos should do them a world of good.

We are predicting a narrow win for the Portuguese side in this game.

Prediction: Porto 1-0 Marseille