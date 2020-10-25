FC Porto vs Olympiakos prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21 

Porto will welcome Olympiakos to the Estadio do Dragao on Tuesday for their second UEFA Champions League group stage game.

The hosts kicked off their Group C campaign with a 3-1 loss to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, while the Greek champions were 1-0 victors over Olympique Marseille.

After a three-game winless run, Porto got back to winning ways with a 1-0 victory over Gil Vicente in the Portuguese league and they will be looking to get their European campaign back on track with another home win.

FC Porto vs Olympiakos Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on two occasions in the past, when they were drawn in Group E of the 1998-99 Champions League campaign.

They each traded home wins, with Porto picking up a 2-0 victory in September, while Olympiakos got their pound of flesh two months later in a 1-0 victory.

Porto form guide (all competitions): W-L-D-L-W

Olympiakos form guide (all competitions): W-D-D-W-W

Advertisement

FC Porto vs Olympiakos Team News

Porto

The hosts have no injury or suspension concerns ahead of their fixture with Olympiakos.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Olympiakos

The visitors also have no players affected by injuries or suspensions ahead of this match and manager Pedro Martins has a full squad to pick from.

Injuries: None

Suspensions: None

FC Porto vs Olympiakos Predicted XI

Porto Predicted XI (4-3-3): Augustin Marchesin; Zaidu Sanusi, Pepe, Chancel Mbemba, Wison Manafa; Sergi Oliveira, Danilo Pereira, Mateus Uribe; Otavio, Moussa Marega, Jesus Corona

Olympiakos Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jose Sa; Jose Holebas, Oussenyou Ba, Ruben Semedo, Rafinha; Giorgios Masouras, Andreas Bouchalakis, Yann M'Vila, Lazar Randelovic, Youssef El Arabi, Mathieu Valbuena

FC Porto vs Olympiakos Prediction

On paper, this is a very close game to call, as the two sides have almost equal pedigree of players, although Porto are the historically better side.

The visitors have a strong home record, but their results on the road leave a lot to be desired, although they will benefit from having had an extra week's rest following the cancellation of their league fixture over the weekend.

Advertisement

Anything other than a victory for Sergio Conceiicao's side would see them playing catch-up in the group, which is hardly ideal, considering that the least expected from them is progress to the knockout rounds.

Porto will benefit from home advantage and Olympiakos' poor record on the road could be set to continue as the Portuguese champions take the win in this encounter.

Prediction: Porto 2-0 Olympiakos