FC Saarbrucken vs Bayern Munich Prediction and Betting Tips | November 1, 2023

German third-tier outfit FC Saarbrucken face a stern test in the DFB-Pokal as they welcome Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich to the Ludwigsparkstadion on Wednesday (November 1).

Saarbrucken failed to find their feet in the 3. Liga, as they fell to a 2-1 defeat to RW Essen last time out.

That followed a 2-0 loss against Erzgebirge Aue at the Sparkassen Erzgebirgsstadion on October 7, which snapped their seven-game unbeaten run.

Saarbrucken now turn their attention to the DFB-Pokal, where they picked up a 2-1 win over Karlsrusher in the opening round on August 11.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich turned in another performance of the highest quality on Saturday, steamrolling Darmstadt 8-0 in the Bundesliga.

Thomas Tuchel’s side have won five games on the bounce across competitions, including successive wins over Copenhagen and Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League.

Bayern will look to keep the juggernaut rolling in the DFB Pokal, where they kicked off their cup quest with a 4-0 win over Munster on September 26.

FC Saarbrucken vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between the two teams, with Bayern winning one and drawing the other.

Saarbrucken have one win in six games, losing twice, since September.

Bayern are on a five-game winning streak and are unbeaten in 13 games, claiming 11 wins since a 3-0 loss to RB Leipzig in the German Super Cup in August.

Saarbrucken are unbeaten in four home games, winning twice since a 2-1 loss to Viktoria Koln on August 19.

FC Saarbrucken vs Bayern Munich Prediction

While Saarbrucken have been handed arguably a tough task, they will look to show their mettle against the best club side in the country.

Given the gulf in quality and depth between the two sides, expecr Tuchel’s men to run riot.

Prediction: Saarbrucken 0-5 Bayern

FC Saarbrucken vs Bayern Munich Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayern to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals in Bayern’s last 10 games across competitions.)

Tip 3: Harry Kane to score - Yes (Kane has scored 17 goals in 16 games for club and country this season.)