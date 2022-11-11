FC Schalke 04 vs Bayern Munich Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th November 2022

The Bundesliga returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as FC Schalke 04 take on Bayern Munich in an important clash at the Veltins-Arena on Saturday.

FC Schalke 04 vs Bayern Munich Preview

FC Schalke 04 are currently rooted to the bottom of the Bundesliga standings and have endured a dismal season so far. The home side edged Mainz to an important 1-0 victory last week and will need to work hard to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have improved after a relatively slow start to the campaign. The Bavarian giants thrashed Werder Bremen by a 6-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

FC Schalke 04 vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayern Munich have a good record against FC Schalke 04 and have won 33 of the last 56 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Schalke's 12 victories.

FC Schalke 04 are winless in their last 23 competitive matches against Bayern Munich in all competitions, with their previous victory coming in the DFB Pokal in 2011.

Bayern Munich have won 10 of their last 11 matches against FC Schalke 04 in all competitions and have kept clean sheets in nine of these games.

This is a clash between the top and the bottom team in the Bundesliga - the previous such occasion this season led to the bottom team VfL Bochum beating league leaders Union Berlin.

After a record eight consecutive defeats in the Bundesliga, FC Schalke 04 managed to snap their losing streak with a victory against Mainz last week.

FC Schalke 04 vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Bayern Munich are in excellent form at the moment and are well-placed to defend their league crown. The likes of Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry have stepped up this season and will look to make their mark this weekend.

FC Schalke 04 have been in abysmal form this season and will need to play out of their skins in this match. Bayern Munich are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: FC Schalke 0-4 Bayern Munich

FC Schalke 04 vs Bayern Munich Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayern Munich

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bayern Munich to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Leroy Sane to score - Yes

Paul Merson predicts the result of Newcastle vs Chelsea and other EPL GW 16 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes