FC Sheriff vs Real Sociedad Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th October 2022

The UEFA Europa League is back in action with another round of matches this week as FC Sheriff lock horns with an impressive Real Sociedad outfit at the Zimbru Stadium on Thursday.

FC Sheriff vs Real Sociedad Preview

FC Sheriff are currently at the top of the Moldovan National Divison and have been impressive on the domestic front this season. The hosts suffered a 2-0 defeat against Manchester United in their previous European game and have a point to prove this week.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and are yet to hit their stride this season. La Real defeated Girona by a 5-3 scoreline over the weekend and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

FC Sheriff vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

FC Sheriff have never played an official European fixture against Real Sociedad and will need to adapt to a formidable opponent this week.

FC Sheriff's have played only two games against Spanish opponents in the past and have won one game and lost another against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

Real Sociedad will play against a Moldovan side for the first time in their history - the two Spanish sides to have played Moldovan clubs away from home have secured victory.

FC Sheriff have won four of their last seven games in the UEFA Europa League - as many as they had managed in the 21 games in the competition preceding this run.

Real Sociedad have won their last two games in the UEFA Europa League and are looking to secure three consecutive victories in the competition for only the second time in their history.

Real Sociedad have made 32 high turnovers this team - more than any other team in the UEFA Europa League so far this season.

FC Sheriff vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Real Sociedad have improved after a slow start to their campaign and will need to be at their best to qualify for the knock-outs. The Basque giants are in the midst of a transition at the moment and have a point to prove this week.

FC Sheriff are capable of pulling off an upset on their day but will need to take it up a notch in this fixture. Real Sociedad are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: FC Sheriff 1-3 Real Sociedad

2 for 1 New Player Bonus at Barstool

FC Sheriff vs Real Sociedad Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Sociedad

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Sociedad to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Alexander Sorloth to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes