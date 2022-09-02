FC Sion vs FC Basel prediction, preview, team news and more | Swiss Super League 2022-23

Round seven of the Swiss Super League gets underway at the Stade de Tourbillon where FC Sion and FC Basel square off on Saturday.

Paolo Tramezzani’s men head into the weekend without a win in 12 consecutive home games and will be desperate to end this dry spell.

FC Sion were sent crashing down to earth last Saturday as they fell to a 2-0 loss against FC Luzern, who saw three players receive their marching orders.

Prior to that, they were on a four-game unbeaten run, claiming two draws and winning two, including a 3-1 extra-time victory over Chenois in the Swiss Cup on August 20.

With eight points from their first six games, Sion are currently sixth in the Super League table, level on points with fifth-placed Luzern.

Meanwhile, Basel ended their four-game winless run in the league last time out when they saw off Zurich 4-2 away from home.

This followed a 2-0 second-leg win over CSKA Sofia in the Conference League qualifying playoffs on August 25 which completed a 2-1 aggregate victory over the Bulgarian outfit.

Basel head into the weekend on a three-game winning streak — their longest run of competitive victories since October 2021 when they also picked up three straight wins.

FC Sion vs FC Basel Head-To-Head

Basel have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture, claiming 49 wins from the last 77 meetings between the sides. Sion have managed just eight wins in that time, while 20 games have ended all square.

FC Sion Form Guide: L-W-D-W-D

FC Basel Form Guide: W-W-W-L-L

FC Sion vs FC Basel Team News

FC Sion

New loan signing Wylan Cyprien is currently recuperating from an injury and will sit out this weekend’s game. Mario Balotelli could make his highly-anticipated debut after completing a move from Turkish outfit Adana Demirspor.

Injured: Wylan Cyprien

Suspended: None

GOAL @goal Mario Balotelli joins FC Sion, the 11th club of his career Mario Balotelli joins FC Sion, the 11th club of his career 😳 https://t.co/PJIkhotJnn

FC Basel

Basel will be without Anton Kade and Emmanuel Essiam, who have both been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Anton Kade, Emmanuel Essiam

Suspended: None

FC Sion vs FC Basel Predicted XI

FC Sion Predicted XI (4-3-3): Heinz Lindner; Numa Lavanchy, Dimitri Kevin Cavare, Nathanaël Saintini, Baltazar; Anto Grgic, Musa Araz, Denis Will Poha; Itaitinga, Filip Stojilkovic, Kevin Bua

FC Basel Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marwin Hitz; Michael Lang, Arnau Comas, Kasim Adams Nuhu, Andy Pelmard; Taulant Xhaka, Andy Diouf, Wouter Burger; Darian Males, Andi Zeqiri, Dan Ndoye

FC Sion vs FC Basel Prediction

Looking at past results between the sides, Basel head into the weekend as firm favorites to come away with the desired results once again. The Bebbi boast a significantly superior and more experienced squad and we predict they will see off the hosts on Saturday.

Prediction: FC Sion 0-2 FC Basel

