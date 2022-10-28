FC Sion vs FC Zurich Prediction and Betting Tips | October 30, 2022

FC Sion and FC Zurich will square off at the Stade Tourbillon in round 14 of the Swiss Super League on Sunday (October 30).

The visitors have endured an abysmal title defence, heading into the weekend seeking their first league win of the season.

Sion struggles continued in the league, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Young Boys last weekend. They have now failed to win four of their last five outings, losing and drawing twice since the start of the month.

Sion are third in the standings, picking up 19 points from 13 games.

Meanwhile, Zurich returned to winning ways, fighting back from behind to claim a 2-1 victory over Bodo/Glimt in Group A of the UEFA Europa League.

They will now turn their attention to the Super League, where they're winless after 13 games, drawing six and losing seven times. With six points from a possible 39, the reigning champions are rooted to the bottom of the standings, six points off ninth-placed Winterthur.

FC Sion vs FC Zurich Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Zurich boasts a clear upper hand in this fixture, claiming 31 wins from the last 72 meetings.

Sion have picked up 16 wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on 25 occasions.

Zurich are unbeaten in eight of the last nine meetings between the two teams, claiming three wins and five draws.

Sion head into the weekend winless in four of their last five league games, with a 2-0 victory over Luzern on October 15 being the exception.

Zurich are winless in their last six away games across competitions, losing four and drawiing twice since a 1-0 victory over Hearts in September.

FC Sion vs FC Zurich Prediction

Zurich have stumbled into the new league campaign, still winless after 13 games. Sion, meanwhile, are third in the standings and should come away with all three points and heap more misery on the visitors.

Prediction: Sion 2-1 Zurich

FC Sion vs FC Zurich Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sion

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in five of their last seven meetings.)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in four of the last five games between the two teams.)

