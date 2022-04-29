FC Sion vs Young Boys prediction, preview, team news and more | Swiss Super League 2021-22

Fresh off the back of ending their seven-game winless run in the Swiss Super League, Young Boys visit the Stade Tourbillon to take on FC Sion on Sunday.

The hosts, meanwhile, head into the game without a win in any of their last three home outings and will be looking to end this dry spell.

FC Sion failed to return to winning ways last Saturday as they were on the receiving end of a 5-1 thrashing by league leaders FC Zurich.

Prior to that, Les Sédunois ended their three-game losing streak with a 3-1 win at Lugano on April 10 before playing out a goalless draw with FC Basel eight days later.

With 34 points from 31 games, FC Sion are currently eighth in the Super League table, seven points above ninth-placed Luzern in the relegation playoff spot.

Elsewhere, Young Boys strengthened their chances of a place in Europe next season as they claimed a 3-1 victory over Servette FC last Saturday.

Prior to that, they were on a seven-game winless run, picking up four points from a possible 21.

Young Boys have picked up 50 points from their 31 games this season to sit third in the table, four points above fourth-placed Lugano just outside the Conference League qualification spot.

FC Sion vs Young Boys Head-To-Head

Young Boys have been imperious in the history of this fixture, claiming 49 wins from the last 73 meetings between the sides. Sion have managed 14 wins in that time, while the honors have been shared on 10 different occasions.

FC Sion Form: L-D-W-L-L

Young Boys Form Guide: W-L-D-D-L

FC Sion vs Young Boys Team News

FC Sion

The hosts will be without Loris Benito, who was suspended after crossing the yellow card threshold with his booking against Zurich last time out.

Injured: None

Suspended: Loris Benito

Young Boys

Meschak Elia will miss Sunday’s game due to suspension. On the injury front, Young Boys will be without Sandro Lauper, Jordan Lefort, Christian Fassnacht, Miralem Sulejmani and Esteban Petignat.

Injured: Sandro Lauper, Jordan Lefort, Christian Fassnacht, Miralem Sulejmani, Esteban Petignat

Suspended: None

FC Sion vs Young Boys Predicted XI

FC Sion (3-5-2): Kevin Fickentscher; Jan Bamert, Birama Ndoye, Arian Kabashi; Luca Zuffi, Dimitri Cavare, Baltazar, Anto Grgic, Marquinhos Cipriano; Filip Stojilkovic, Kevin Bua

Young Boys (4-4-2): David von Ballmoos; Quentin Maceiras, Fabian Lustenberger, Cedric Zesiger, Alexandre Garcia; Vincent Sierro, Cheikh Niasse, Fabian Rieder, Moumi Ngamaleu; Edimilson Fernandes, Jordan Siebatcheu

FC Sion vs Young Boys Prediction

Buoyed by their victory over Servette, Young Boys will head into the weekend with renewed confidence as they look to finish off the season strong. They face an out-of-sorts Sion side who have managed just three wins since the turn of the year and we predict they will come away with all three points.

Prediction: FC Sion 0-2 Young Boys

Edited by Peter P