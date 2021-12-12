FC Sochi vs Spartak Moscow prediction, preview, team news and more | Russian Premier League 2021-22

Seeking to move into the Conference League qualification spot, Sochi will host Spartak Moscow at the Fisht Olympic Stadium on Monday.

The visitors head into the match on a four-game unbeaten run across all competitions and will be looking to keep the juggernaut rolling.

FC Sochi failed to find their feet last time out as they fell to a disappointing 2-1 defeat against 10-man Krasnodar.

Vladimir Fedotov’s men have now failed to taste victory in any of their last three league games, picking up one draw and losing two since an impressive 4-1 win over CSKA Moscow back in November.

This slump in form has seen Sochi drop to fifth place in the Premier League table, level on points with Krasnodar in the final Conference League qualification spot.

Meanwhile, Spartak Moscow secured top spot in Group C of the Europa League courtesy of a 1-0 win at Legia Warszawa last time out.

Rui Vitoria’s men now head home where they ended their six-game winless run thanks to a 2-1 win over Akhmat Grozny.

With 23 points from 17 games, Spartak Moscow are currently ninth on the log, five points above Rostov in the relegation playoff zone.

FC Sochi vs Spartak Moscow Head-To-Head

With four wins from the last eight meetings between the sides, Spartak Moscow head into the game with a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Sochi have picked up one fewer win, while the spoils have been shared once.

FC Sochi Form Guide: W-W-L-D-L

Spartak Moscow Form Guide: L-W-D-W-W

FC Sochi vs Spartak Moscow Team News

FC Sochi

Sergey Terekhov remains the only injury concern for the hosts after the Russian defender picked up an injury against FC Ural on November 27.

Injured: Sergey Terekhov

Suspended: None

Spartak Moscow

Pavel Maslov, Ezequiel Ponce, Jordan Larsson and Maximiliano Caufriez are all recuperating from injuries and will miss the game. Aleksandr Sobolev is currently suspended and will play no part in the game.

Injured: Pavel Maslov, Ezequiel Ponce, Jordan Larsson, Maximiliano Caufriez

Suspended: Aleksandr Sobolev

FC Sochi vs Spartak Moscow Predicted XI

FC Sochi Predicted XI (3-4-3): Denis Adamov; Danila Prokhin, Rodrigao Prado, Igor Yurganov; Timofei Margasov, Christian Noboa, Ibragim Tsallagov, Mateo Barac; Joãozinho, Mateo Cassierra, Artur Yusupov.

Spartak Moscow Predicted XI (3-5-2): Aleksandr Selikhov; Ilya Kutepov, Samuel Gigot, Georgiy Dzhikiya; Victor Moses, Nail Umyarov, Jorrit Hendrix, Stepan Melnikov, Ayrton Lucas; Quincy Promes, Mikhail Ignatov

FC Sochi vs Spartak Moscow Prediction

Spartak Moscow head into Monday’s game as the more in-form side, claiming three wins from their last four games.

We predict they will continue in this fine form and claim all three points against the floundering hosts.

Prediction: FC Sochi 1-2 Spartak Moscow

Edited by Peter P