FC St. Coloma vs Penybont Prediction and Betting Tips | July 20th 2023

FC St. Coloma will welcome Penybont to Estadi Comunal for the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying tie on Thursday.

The two sides could not be separated in a 1-1 draw in the first leg last week. Mario Mourelo opened the scoring for Coloma in the 36th minute, while Chris Venables leveled matters midway through the second half.

St. Coloma booked their spot in this stage of the qualifiers courtesy of their third-placed finish in the Andorran Primera Divisio last season. Penybont also finished third in the Welsh Cymru Premier to secure European participation for the first time in their history. The winner of this tie will face either Sutjeska Niksic or Cosmos in the second round of the qualifiers.

St. Coloma vs Penybont Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Last week's clash was the first meeting between the two sides.

Four of Santa Coloma's last five home games in all competitions have produced three goals or more.

Five of Penybont's last six competitive away games have produced less than three goals.

Penybont are competing in Europe for the first time in their history.

Santa Coloma have won just one of their last eight European qualifying games.

Six of Santa Coloma's last seven home games in all competitions have witnessed more goals in the second half than the first.

Santa Coloma have won just one of their last five games across all competitions.

Five of Santa Coloma's last six games have witnessed goals in both halves.

St. Coloma vs Penybont Prediction

Both sides still have it all to play for in their quest to scale through to the second round of the Conference League qualifiers. Penybont were playing their first European fixture last week but rose to the occasion to come back after going behind and getting a draw.

Santa Coloma progressed to the second round of the Conference League qualifiers last season and will be looking to repeat the feat. Despite having let their one-goal lead slip in the first leg, the Blues will fancy their chances of finishing the job on home turf.

We are backing the home side to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Santa Coloma 2-1 Penybont

St. Coloma vs Penybont Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Santa Coloma to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Both halves to produce over 0.5 goals