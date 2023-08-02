FC St. Coloma vs Sutjeska Prediction and Betting Tips | August 3, 2023 

FC St. Coloma host Sutjeska in the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round on Thursday (August 3).

Sutjeska hold the advantage in the tie following a 2-0 home win in the first leg in Montenegro last week. Djordje Saletic and Vuk Strikovic scored in either half to guide their team to victory.

They followed up the win with a 1-1 draw at Mornar Bar in the league. Aleksandar Vujacic and Petar Anicic scored in either half to ensure a share of the spoils.

Coloma booked their spot at this stage of the qualifiers with a 3-1 aggregate win over Welsh side Penybont in the last round. A 1-1 draw in Wales was followed by a 2-0 home win after extra time. Sutjeska, meanwhile, saw off Cosmos, with a 1-0 home win followed by a 1-1 draw in San Marino.

The winner of this tie face AZ Alkmaar in the third qualifying round.

FC St. Coloma vs Sutjeska Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Last week's clash was the first meeting between the two sides.

Sutjeska's last seven competitive games have produced less than three goals.

Neither side have progressed beyond the second qualifying round of a European club competition.

Coloma have won just one of their last five competitive games.

Sutjeska are unbeaten in 16 competitive games, winning 11.

FC St. Coloma vs Sutjeska Prediction

Sutjeska have a healthy two-goal lead in the tie and are unlikely to be too adventurous in search of goals. Progressing behind this stage will be a first for the Montenegrin side.

Coloma, meanwhile, have nothing to lose and need to score at least twice to have any hopes of progression. However, their inconsistency and lack of pedigree on the continent could count against them.

Although either side could nick a win, the spoils could be shared in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: St. Coloma 1-1 Sutjeska

FC St. Coloma vs Sutjeska Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals (Sutjeska's last seven competitive games have produced less than three goals.)

Tip 4 - Sutjeska to win or draw (Sutjeska are unbeaten in 16 competitive games.)