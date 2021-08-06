FC Twente vs Lazio prediction, preview, team news and more | Club friendlies 2021

Looking to end their three-game winless run, FC Twente welcome Lazio to the Grolsch Veste Stadium on Saturday for their final pre-season friendly game.

The visitors were held to a 1-1 draw by third tier side Padova FC and will aim to quickly move on from that disappointing result.

FC Twente’s poor pre-season form continued on Tuesday as they suffered a 1-0 defeat against newly promoted Serie A side Venezia.

In a cagey affair, 22-year-old Belgian Daan Heymans scored the only goal of the game in the 65th minute to hand the visitors the win.

Prior to that, Ron Jans’s men played out two consecutive draws against ADO Den Haag and Arminia Bielefeld in their opening two friendly fixtures.

Twente will now look to end this poor run as they prepare for their Eredivisie curtain raiser against Fortuna Sittard next Saturday.

Lazio, on the other hand, were denied a third consecutive win last time out as they played out a 1-1 draw at home to Serie C side Padova.

The visitors took a surprise lead in the 18th minute through Simone Della Latta, before Luis Alberto restored parity from the penalty spot in the 42nd minute.

This followed consecutive victories against lower division sides Belluno and Triestina, where they scored 16 goals and conceded twice.

Despite the draw, newly appointed manager Maurizio Sarri will be satisfied with his side's performances. They will look to continue their fine form and hit the ground running when they travel to Carlo Castellani Stadium to face Empoli in round one of Serie A.

FC Twente vs Lazio Head-To-Head

This will be the first meeting between the two sides and they will both be looking to begin their rivalry on a good note.

FC Twente Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-D-D-L

Lazio Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-W-W-D

FC Twente vs Lazio Team News

FC Twente

The hosts head into the game with a clean bill of health following Tuesday’s game against Venezia. There are no suspension concerns for manager Ron Jans.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Lazio

Similarly, there are currently no injury worries for head coach Mauricio Sarri ahead of the game.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

FC Twente vs Lazio Predicted XI

FC Tewnte Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jeffrey De Lange; Nathan Markelo, Casper Staring, Dario Đumić, Mees Hilgers; Jesse Bosch, Max Bruns, Stanislav Dyulgerov; Daan Rots, Manfred Ugalde, Thijs van Leeuwen

Lazio Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pepe Reina; Elseid Hysaj, Luiz Felipe, Patric, Manuel Lazzari; Sergej Milinković-Savić, Lucas Leiva, Luis Alberto; Raúl Moro, Felipe Caicedo, Felipe Anderson

FC Twente vs Lazio Prediction

Lazio will be looking to complete their pre-season unbeaten after picking up two wins and one draw from their three games so far. In contrast, Twente have failed to taste victory in their three pre-season games and will aim to end this poor run.

We predict Lazio will claim the win as they possess a stronger and more experienced squad.

Prediction: FC Twente 0-2 Lazio

