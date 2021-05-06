FC Ufa vs Zenit Saint Petersburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Russian Premier League 2020-21

FC Ufa host Zenit Saint Petersburg at the Neftyanik Stadium in Russian Premier League action on Saturday.

Zenit were crowned the Russian champions for the third time in a row when they humbled Lokomotiv Moscow 6-1 at home in their previous outing.

With their 1-1 draw against CSKA Moscow last time around, the hosts stayed in the relegation zone. With just two games left to play, if they do not get favorable results here, they will be relegated.

🇷🇺 @fczenit_en won the Russian Premier League over the weekend with a 𝟲-𝟭 win over then-second place Lokomotiv Moscow



🏆 They are the first side to win the RPL three years in a row since the turn of the millennium pic.twitter.com/ANHlv5WUGV — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) May 4, 2021

FC Ufa vs Zenit Saint Petersburg Head-to-Head

Ufa have faced Zenit 13 times in league fixtures. As expected, the visitors have enjoyed the upper hand in the fixture and have eight wins to their name.

The hosts have managed to get the better of The Zeniters just once, with that win coming in 2019 at Saturday's venue. The spoils have been shared four times between these two sides.

In their last meeting, which was a league fixture back in September, Zenit thrashed Ufa 6-0 at the Gazprom Arena.

FC Ufa form guide across all competitions: D-L-W-W-L

Zenit Saint Petersburg form guide in Russian Premier League: W-W-D-W-W

FC Ufa vs Zenit Saint Petersburg Team News

FC Ufa

Oleg Dzantiev is not expected to start in this fixture. He is reported to have recently undergone knee surgery. Aleksandr Sukhov is recovering from a hip injury and is expected to sit this one out as well.

Defender Moritz Bauer has missed the last two games on account of food poisoning but could return here. Bojan Jokić will return from a one-game suspension.

🎙 «Хотелось изменить игру, чтобы болельщики ходили на футбол и видели команду, которая агрессивно играет с любым соперником»



Главный тренер «Уфы» Алексей Стукалов – о подготовке команды к матчу с «Зенитом»:



➡️ https://t.co/DB9QNYPm96 pic.twitter.com/3z0iaT1LsB — ФК УФА (@UfaFc) May 5, 2021

Injured: Oleg Dzantiev, Aleksandr Sukhov, Moritz Bauer

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Zenit Saint Petersburg

The visitors won't be able to count upon the services of Dejan Lovren, who has been ruled out in recent weeks due to a muscle injury.

Congratulations to Sardar Azmoun on setting a new record for the fastest 50 goals in Zenit history!



📰 https://t.co/o7oVm1JF2S pic.twitter.com/fuvfnrZOME — FC Zenit in English✨ (@fczenit_en) May 6, 2021

Injury: Dejan Lovren

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

FC Ufa vs Zenit Saint Petersburg Predicted XI

FC Ufa Predicted XI (5-3-2): Aleksei Chernov; Moritz Bauer, Jemal Tabitze, Pavel Alikin, Grigori Morozov, Artyom Golubev; Oleg Ivanov, Filip Mrzljak, Vladislav Kamilov; Vyacheslav Krotov, Timur Zhamaletdinov

Zenit Predicted XI (4-4-2): Andrey Lunev (GK); Douglas Santos, Yaroslav Rakitskiy, Dmitriy Chistyakov, Aleksei Sutormin; Wendel, Wilmar Barrios, Andrey Mostovoy, Malcom; Artem Dyzuba, Sardar Azmoun

FC Ufa vs Zenit Saint Petersburg Prediction

The hosts have dropped points after two straight wins in the league. They have the second-worst goalscoring record in the league and could struggle against Zenit, who have scored six goals in their last two games.

Though the visitors have already won the league title, we don't expect them to resort to complacency in this fixture. We predict a third win on the spin for Zenit.

Prediction: FC Ufa 1-3 Zenit Saint Petersburg.