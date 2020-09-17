The Russian Premier League features yet another round of fixtures this weekend as FC Ural take on a formidable Zenit Saint Petersburg outfit at the Central Stadium in Yekaterinburg. Zenit Saint Petersburg have one of the best squads in Russia and are the favourites to win this fixture.

FC Ural have not met expectations so far this season and are currently in eleventh place in the Russian Premier League table. The home side picked up an important 3-1 victory against Khimki last week and is perfectly capable of staging an upset on Saturday.

Zenit Saint Petersburg currently occupy the top spot in the Russian Premier League standings and have been in excellent form over the past few weeks. The league-leaders managed a comprehensive 3-1 victory against Arsenal Tula earlier this week and should be able to win this game.

FC Ural vs Zenit Saint Petersburg Head-to-Head

Zenit Saint Petersburg have a massive historical advantage over FC Ural and have won 13 out of a total of 15 games played between the two sides. FC Ural have managed only a single victory and will have to be at their best to stand a chance in Saturday's games.

Zenit Saint Petersburg thrashed FC Ural by a massive 7-1 margin in March earlier this year and will look for a repeat this weekend. Sardar Azmoun and Artem Dzyuba were incredible for the league-leaders on the day and will feature in the starting eleven against FC Ural.

FC Ural form guide in the Russian Premier League: W-W-D-L-W

Zenit Saint Petersburg form guide in the Russian Premier League: W-D-L-W-W

Advertisement

Also Read: Serie A 2019/20: Team of the season

FC Ural vs Zenit Saint Petersburg Team News

FC Ural cannot use their full squad

FC Ural

FC Ural will have to do without Oleg Baklov against Zenit Saint Petersburg on Saturday. Igor Kalinin and Dmitri Efremov are yet to recover from their niggles and may not feature in the starting eleven.

Injured: Oleg Baklov

Doubtful: Igor Kalinin, Dmitri Efremov

Suspended: None

Zenit Saint Petersburg are in excellent form

Zenit Saint Petersburg

Zenit Saint Petersburg will be unable to field Sebastian Driussi against FC Ural. Yaroslav Rakitskiy and Andrey Lunev has also been missing in action over the past few weeks and might be left out of the line-up for this game.

Injured: Sebastian Driussi

Doubtful: Yaroslav Rakitskiy, Andrey Lunev

Suspended: None

FC Ural vs Zenit Saint Petersburg Predicted XI

FC Ural Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ilya Pomazun; Nikolai Zolotov, Vladimir Rykov, Stefan Strandberg, Denys Kulakov; Rafal Augustyniak, Danijel Miskic; Othman El Kabir, Eric Bicfalvi, Andrey Egorychev; Andrei Panyukov

Zenit Saint Petersburg XI (4-4-2): Mikhail Kerzhakov; Douglas Santos, Dejan Lovren, Yaroslav Rakitskiy, Vyacheslav Karavaev; Andrey Mostovoy, Wilmar Barrios, Magomed Ozdoev, Malcom; Sardar Azmoun, Artem Dzyuba

FC Ural vs Zenit Saint Petersburg Prediction

FC Ural can be a threat in the final third and the likes of Eric Bicfalvi and Stefan Strandberg are perfectly capable of stunning the Zenit Saint Petersburg defence. The home side does not have the best defensive setup at the moment and will need to be wary on Saturday.

Zenit Saint Petersburg have a distinct upper hand in this fixture and have one of the best attacking combinations in the Russian Premier League. Artem Dzyuba and Sardar Azmoun have been prolific for the away side and should be able to propel Zenit Saint Petersburg to a victory this weekend.

Prediction: FC Ural 0-3 Zenit Saint Petersburg

Also Read: 10 Greatest Football Managers of all time