FC Utrecht vs Feyenoord prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22

The Eredivisie returns this weekend and will see FC Utrecht host Feyenoord on Sunday afternoon at the Stadion Galgenwaard.

FC Utrecht had one of the busiest pre-season runs in Europe with the Dutch side playing 11 friendlies. They went unbeaten in their first nine friendly games before losing the final two. FC Utrecht are however yet to lose in the Eredivisie so far this campaign.

FC Utrecht defeated Sparta Rotterdam 4-0 at home in their opening Eredivisie fixture. They then held FC Groningen to a goalless draw in their second league game last weekend.

Feyenoord seem to have shaken off their struggles in the Eredivisie last season and are currently top of the table. They have won both their league games and are yet to concede a goal in the competition. De Stadionclub defeated Willem II Tilburg 4-0 on opening day before defeating Go Ahead Eagles 2-0 last weekend.

The Rotterdam-based club have advanced to the group stages of the UEFA Europa Conference League. They lost 3-1 to IF Elfsborg on Wednesday but had won 5-0 in the first leg which ultimately saw them advance.

FC Utrecht vs Feyenoord Head-to-Head

FC Utrecht and Feyenoord have played 48 games in the past. Feyenoord hold a far superior record with 28 wins compared to FC Utrecht's seven. There have been 13 draws between the sides.

The two sides last met in May in the Eredivisie playoffs for Europa Conference League qualification. Feyenoord won the game 2-0.

FC Utrecht Form Guide: D-W

Feyenoord Form Guide: W-W

FC Utrecht vs Feyenoord Team News

FC Utrecht

Reda Akmum has been ruled out of the clash due to an injury he sustained back in February. Tommy St. Jago is also out with a knee injury and will not feature against Feyenoord. Christopher Mamengi is also out following his injury in pre-season while Sander van de Streek, Mimoun Mahi and Arthur Zagre are doubts for this game. Remco Balk also misses out.

Injured: Reda Akmum, Tommy St. Jago, Christopher Mamengi, Remco Balk

Doubtful: Sander van de Streek, Mimoun Mahi, Arthur Zagre

Suspended: None

Feyenoord

Marcos Senesi came off injured after seven minutes in Feyenoord's last league game and is expected to be absent on Sunday. The Argentine will join Lutsharel Geertruida and Mark Diemers on the injury list.

Injured: Marcos Senesi, Lutsharel Geertruida, Mark Diemers

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

FC Utrecht vs Feyenoord Predicted XI

FC Utrecht Predicted XI (4-3-3): Maarten Paes; Hidde ter Avest, Mark van der Maarel, Willem Janssen, Django Warmerdam; Bart Ramselaar, Quinten Timber, Adam Maher; Gyrano Kerk, Othman Boussaid, Adrian Dalmau

Feyenoord Predicted XI (4-3-3): Justin Bijlow; Marcus Pederson, Gernot Trauner, Wouter Burger, Tyrell Malacia; Jens Toornstra, Orkun Kokcu, Guus Til; Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Bryan Linssen, Luis Sinisterra

FC Utrecht vs Feyenoord Prediction

FC Utrecht have won one of their Eredivisie games and drawn the other. Their defense has done its job this campaign as they have not conceded a goal yet.

Feyenoord are the only other team in the Eredivisie to pick up two clean sheets in their opening two games. The record should however change when the two sides meet on Sunday.

Prediction: FC Utrecht 0-2 Feyenoord

