FC Vaduz vs Konyaspor prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying 2022-23

Vaduz host Konyaspor at the Rheinpark Stadion on Thursday for the first leg of their 2022-23 Europa Conference League third qualifying round.

The Swiss outfit overcame Koper 2-1 on aggregate in the last round but needed additional minutes in the second leg.

Alessandro Mangiarratti's side won the first leg 1-0 in Slovenia, but Koper fought back to level 1-1 on aggregate in the 88th minute of normal time in the return, pushing the game into extra time.

Franklin Sasere then struck again for Vaduz in the 102nd minute to restore their lead before seeing out the remainder of the game to qualify for the next round, despite being reduced to 10-men in the closing stages.

Konyaspor, however, comfortably saw off BATE Borisov 5-0 on aggregate in the second qualifying round, despite having a man sent off in both legs.

Ugurcan Yazgili saw red in the first half of the first leg, while Sokol Cikalleshi was sent for an early bath in the return.

Vaduz vs Konyaspor Head-To-Head

This will be the first official match between Vaduz and Konyaspor.

Vaduz Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-D-W-D

Konyaspor Form Guide (all competitions): W-W

Vaduz vs Konyaspor Team News

Vaduz

Fuad Rahimi and Sandro Wieser both missed their last clash with injuries and remain doubtful for Thursday as well.

Ryan Fosso was suspended from the match after getting sent off in their 1-1 draw with Koper in the last round.

Injured: Fuad Rahimi, Sandro Wieser

Suspended: Ryan Fosso

Unavailable: None

Konyaspor

Albanian forward Sokol Cikalleshi was suspended for the visitors after getting sent off in their 2-0 victory over BATE.

Muhammet Demir is expected to replace him in the lineup while Ugurcan Yazgili returns from his own suspension.

Injured: None

Suspended: Sokol Cikalleshi

Unavailable: None

Vaduz vs Konyaspor Predicted XI

Vaduz (4-1-4-1): Benjamin Büchel; Dario Ulrich, Gabriel Isik, Kevin Iodice, Anthony Goelzer; Nicolas Hasler; Dejan Djokic, Tunahan Cicek, Kristijan Dobras, Joël Ris; Manuel Sutter.

Konyaspor (4-1-4-1): Ibrahim Šehić; Cebrail Karayel, Adil Demirbağ, Francisco Calvo, Yasir Subaşı; Amir Hadžiahmetović; Robert Murić, Amar Rahmanović, Endri Çekiçi, Zymer Bytyqi; Muhammet Demir.

Vaduz vs Konyaspor Prediction

Vaduz survived an almighty scare in the last round but must up the ante to beat Konyaspor, who are a far better side than Koper.

The Turkish side's free-scoring form makes them the favorites here and we predict a narrow win for them.

Prediction: Vaduz 1-2 Konyaspor

