FC Villingen vs Schalke prediction, preview, team news and more | DFB-Pokal 2021-22

Schalke will hope to avoid a cup upset when they face FC Villingen in the first round of the DFB Pokal on Sunday.

Dimitrios Grammozis’ side bounced back in their second 2. Bundesliga game last Sunday when they beat Holstein Kiel away from home.

The win will provide a massive shot of confidence for the newly assembled squad, and they will hope to progress at the expense of Villingen.

Villingen will be massive underdogs heading into the tie as they play their football in the Oberliga Baden-Württemberg or the fifth tier of German football.

FC Villingen vs Schalke Head-to-head

Villingen’s domestic season is yet to begin, but they have scored a combined 11 goals in their previous two Regional Cup games against Freiburger FC and FC Neustadt.

Schalke, meanwhile, lost their opening 2. Bundesliga game against Hamburg, but beat Holstein Kiel 3-0.

The two sides have squared off just once, in a 2016 DFB Pokal first-round tie. Schalke comfortably won the game 4-1.

FC Villingen form guide: W-W

Schalke form guide: L-W

FC Villingen vs Schalke Team News

FC Villingen

Villingen have a fully-fit squad to choose from. The club announced the signing of Spanish striker Pablo Aguilera last month and he could get a few minutes against Schalke on Sunday.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Schalke

Schalke will once again be without the duo of Salif Sane and Danny Latza for the game against Villingen. Ralf Fährmann has returned to training, and is in line to start in place of Michael Langer in goal.

Injured: Danny Latza, Salif Sane, Rabbi Matondo

Unavailable: Michael Langer

Suspended: None

FC Villingen vs Schalke Predicted Lineups

FC Villingen Probable Lineup (4-4-2): Andrea Hoxha; Mauro Chiurazzi, Dragan Ovuka, Nico Tadic, Jonas Busam; Leon Albrecht, Erich Sautner, Adrian Rama-Bitterfeld, Anthony Mbem-Som Nyamsi; Nedzad Plavci, Kamran Yahyaijan

Schalke Probable Lineup (3-5-2): Ralf Fährmann; Marcin Kaminski, Timo Becker, Malick Thiaw; Thomas Ouwejan, Blendi Idrizi, Victor Palsson, Yaroslav Mikhailov, Reinhold Ranftl; Marius Bulter, Simon Terodde

FC Villingen vs Schalke Prediction

Schalke are overwhelming favorites for the win, and we expect them to come out on top by some distance.

Dimitrios Grammozis is expected to go with a strong lineup with a few rotations that should get the job done.

Prediction: FC Villingen 0-4 Schalke

