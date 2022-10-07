FC Volendam vs Ajax Prediction and Betting Tips | October 8, 2022

In a clash between two teams at opposite ends of the standings, FC Volendam will welcome Ajax to the Kras Stadion in the Eredivisie on Saturday (October 8).

Second-placed Ajax are winless in their last two league games after recording six straight wins. They fell to a 2-1 defeat to AZ Alkmaar last month and played out a 1-1 draw against Go Ahead Eagles in their first league game after the international break last week. Their winless run across competitions stretched to three games on Wednesday, as they were hammered 6-1 at home by Napoli in the UEFA Champions League.

Volendam, meanwhile, are 18th in the standings and have endured a slow start to their league campaign on their return to the Dutch top flight, winning just once. They suffered their fifth loss of the campaign last week, falling 2-0 at Fortuna Sittard.

Eredivisie @eredivisie 𝗦𝗣𝗘𝗘𝗟𝗥𝗢𝗡𝗗𝗘 𝟵



Een mooi zaterdag 3 interessante wedstrijden en zondag een hoop krakers!



Naar welke wedstrijden kijk jij het meeste uit? 𝗦𝗣𝗘𝗘𝗟𝗥𝗢𝗡𝗗𝗘 𝟵Een mooi #programma met vanavond #GRORKC zaterdag 3 interessante wedstrijden en zondag een hoop krakers!Naar welke wedstrijden kijk jij het meeste uit? 👋 𝗦𝗣𝗘𝗘𝗟𝗥𝗢𝗡𝗗𝗘 𝟵 👀 Een mooi #programma met vanavond #GRORKC 🕗 zaterdag 3 interessante wedstrijden en zondag een hoop krakers! Naar welke wedstrijden kijk jij het meeste uit? https://t.co/wXMYSQmRai

FC Volendam vs Ajax Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 57 times across competitions. The visitors have dominated proceedings, leading 39=9 in wins, while nine games have ended in draws.

Ajax are on a three-game winning streak against Volendam, including a 4-2 win when they last met in the KNVB beker second round in 2013.

The hosts last recorded a win in Eredivisie against Ajax in 1994 but beat them in the KNVB beker third round in 2008.

Ajax are unbeaten in 17 of their last 18 Eredivisie games, while the hosts are winless in their last five.

Volendam have the worst defensive record in the competition, conceding 23 goals, while Ajax have scored 23 goals, the second-best attacking record.

FC Volendam vs Ajax Prediction

Volendam have struggled to get going this term. Given their track record against the defending champions, the visitors should have a comfortable win as they seek a return to winning ways.

Prediction: FC Volendam 1-3 Ajax

FC Volendam vs Ajax Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ajax

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Ajax to score first - Yes

Tip 5: Mohammed Kudus to score anytime - Yes

