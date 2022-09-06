FC Zurich vs Arsenal prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2022-23

Arsenal begin their 2022-23 UEFA Europa League campaign with an important fixture this week as they take on FC Zurich at the Letzigrund on Thursday. Mikel Arteta's side has been impressive so far and has a point to prove in Europe this season.

FC Zurich are in ninth place in the Swiss Super League and have been shockingly poor so far this season. The home side suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Lugano last week and will want to avoid another debacle in this fixture.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are at the top of the Premier League standings at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this season. The Gunners slumped to a damaging 3-1 defeat against Manchester United in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Arsenal @Arsenal



Hope you had a goodun, Bukayo A special day for a special playerHope you had a goodun, Bukayo A special day for a special player 🔥Hope you had a goodun, Bukayo ❤️ https://t.co/9ha7Qc5qiV

FC Zurich vs Arsenal Head-to-Head

Arsenal have never played a match against FC Zurich and will be wary of an upset in this fixture. The Gunners are seasoned European campaigners and will need to bring their experience to the fore this week.

FC Zurich form guide: L-L-W-W-W

Arsenal form guide: L-W-W-W-W

FC Zurich vs Arsenal Team News

FC Zurich need to win this game

FC Zurich

Ilan Sauter and Bohdan Viunnyk are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. FC Zurich will need to field the best team at their disposal to stand a chance in this game.

Injured: Ilan Sauter, Bohdan Viunnyk

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Arsenal have a few injury concerns

Arsenal

Mohamed Elneny, Thomas Partey, and Reiss Nelson are currently injured and will not be able to feature in this game. Emile Smith Rowe picked up a muscle injury against Manchester United and will also be unavailable this week.

Injured: Mohamed Elneny, Thomas Partey, Reiss Nelson, Emile Smith Rowe

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

FC Zurich vs Arsenal Predicted XI

FC Zurich Predicted XI (3-5-2): Yanick Brecher; Karol Mets, Becir Omeragic, Mirlind Kryeziu; Adrian Guerrero, Nikola Boranijasevic, Blerim Dzemaili, Antonio Marchesano, Ole Selnaes; Donis Avdijaj, Aiyegun Tosin

Arsenal Predicted XI (4-3-3): Matt Turner; Kieran Tierney, Gabriel Magalhaes, Rob Holding, Takehiro Tomiyasu; Albert Sambi Lokonga, Fabio Vieira, Martin Odegaard; Marquinhos, Bukayo Saka, Eddie Nketiah

2 for 1 New Player Bonus at Barstool

FC Zurich vs Arsenal Prediction

Arsenal have an impressive squad at their disposal and will be hurting after their defeat against Manchester United. Mikel Arteta will make a few changes to his side this week and the likes of Fabio Vieira and Marquinhos will need to make the most of their opportunities.

FC Zurich have been in poor form this season and are currently winless in the Swiss Super League. Arsenal are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: FC Zurich 0-3 Arsenal

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi