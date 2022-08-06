FC Zurich vs FC Sion prediction, preview, team news and more | Swiss Super League 2022-23

FC Zurich will be desperate to get their 2022-23 Swiss Super League campaign up and running when they play host to FC Sion at the Stadion Letzigrund on Sunday.

The reigning champions head into the weekend as one of the four sides yet to win a league game this season and will be looking to end this dry spell.

FC Zurich were denied their first win of the new Swiss Super League campaign as they fell to a 2-0 loss against St. Gallen last Saturday.

The defending champions have now managed one draw from their opening three games, while losing twice and conceding six goals in that time.

However, Zurich head into the weekend off the back of a 2-0 win over Linfield in the first leg of their Europa League qualifier third-leg clash and will look to build on that performance.

Meanwhile, Sion failed to return to winning ways last time out as they were held to an uneventful goalless draw by Servette FC.

Prior to that, they kicked off their season with a 3-2 win at FC Lugano on July 17 before suffering a 3-0 loss against Young Boys a week later.

FC Sion are currently on a run of three straight league wins away from home and will look to maintain this fine run and end their eight-game winless run against the hosts.

FC Zurich vs FC Sion Head-To-Head

With 31 wins from the last 71 meetings between the sides, FC Zurich boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture. FC Sion have picked up 15 wins in that time, while 25 games have ended all square. Zurich are unbeaten in their last eight games against Sunday’s visitors.

FC Zurich Form Guide: W-L-D-D-L

FC Sion Form Guide: D-L-W-L-L

FC Zurich vs FC Sion Team News

FC Zurich

The hosts will take to the pitch without Fabian Rohner and Blerim Dzemaili, who are both recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Fabian Rohner, Blerim Dzemaili

Suspended: None

FC Sion

FC Sion head into the weekend with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns, giving manager Paolo Tramezzani a full strength squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

FC Zurich vs FC Sion Predicted XI

FC Zurich Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Yanick Brecher; Nikola Boranijasevic, Becir Omeragic, Karol Mets, Adriàn Guerrero; Marc Hornschuh, Stephan Seiler; Wilfried Gnonto, Bledian Krasniqi, Jonathan Okita; Tosin Aiyegun

FC Sion Predicted XI (4-3-3): Heinz Lindner; Numa Lavanchy, Dimitri Kevin Cavare, Nathanaël Saintini, Baltazar; Denis Will Poha, Anto Grgic, Musa Araz; Itaitinga, Filip Stojilkovic, Kevin Bua

FC Zurich vs FC Sion Prediction

FC Zurich head into the weekend in need of a pick-me-up after failing to win their opening three games in the league. The reigning champions have enjoyed the better of this fixture and we are backing them to see off the visitors once again.

Prediction: FC Zurich 2-1 FC Sion

