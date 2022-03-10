FC Zurich vs St. Gallen prediction, preview, team news and more | Swiss Super League 2021-22 

FC Zurich will host St. Gallen at the Letzigrund Stadion in a Swiss Super League fixture on Saturday.

The home side are currently leading the way at the summit of the standings, having garnered 59 points from 25 matches. They hold a 15-point advantage over second-placed Young Boys.

They come into the game on the back of a routine 2-0 away win over Lausanne. An early own goal by Sofiane Alakouch was added to by Adrian Guerrero's 69th-minute strike to guide the table-toppers to victory.

St. Gallen settled for a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw with Sion on home turf. Fabian Schubert's first-half strike was canceled out by Filip Stojilkovic while Bastien Toma missed a late penalty for the hosts.

The draw left them in sixth spot in the table, having accrued 31 points from 25 matches.

FC Zurich vs St. Gallen Head-to-Head

FC Zurich have 43 wins from their last 81 games against St. Gallen. The visitors have 22 wins to their name, while 16 matches ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in December 2021 when Zurich overcame an early deficit to secure a 3-1 comeback victory on home turf.

FC Zurich form guide: W-W-W-L-W

St. Gallen form guide: D-D-W-W-W

FC Zurich vs St. Gallen Team News

FC Zurich

Akaki Gogia is the only injury concern for the home side.

Injury: Akaki Gogia

Suspension: None

St. Gallen

Alessandro Krauchi is still out with an ACL injury while Patrick Sutter is suspended due to his injury-time dismissal against Sion.

Injury: Alessandro Krauchi

Suspension: Patrick Sutter

FC Zurich vs St. Gallen Predicted XI

FC Zurich Predicted XI (3-1-4-2): Yanick Brecher (GK); Fidan Aliti, Mirlind Kryeziu, Becir Omeragic; Ousmane Doumbia; Adrian Guerrero, Antonio Marchesano, Blerim Dzemaili, Nikola Boranijasevic; Assan Ceesay, Tosin Aiyegun

St. Gallen Predicted XI (4-3-3): Lawrence Ati Zigi (GK); Isaac Schmidt, Betim Fazliji, Leonidas Stergiou, Matej Maglica; Victor Ruiz, Jordi Quintilla, Alexandre Jankewitz; Jeremy Guillemenot, Kwadwo Duah, Julian Von Moos

FC Zurich vs St. Gallen Prediction

FC Zurich have been the surprise package of the season and are on course for a 13th league crown and first since 2009. Much of their success has been built on the back of a sturdy defense that does not afford opponents many chances.

St Gallen, for their part, are on a good run of form but we are backing the hosts to secure a comfortable victory together with a clean sheet.

Prediction: FC Zurich 2-0 St. Gallen

