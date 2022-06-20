FCI Levadia vs Vikingur Reykjavik Prediction and Betting Tips - 21st June 2022

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with a set of qualifiers this week as FCI Levadia take on Vikingur Reykjavik on Tuesday. Both teams have been impressive over the past year and will want to win this game.

FCI Levadia vs Vikingur Reykjavik Preview

Vikingur Reykjavik are currently in second place in the Urvalsdeild and have grown in stature this year. The Icelandic outfit won the league by a narrow one-point margin last year and have a point to prove this week.

FCI Levadia are also in second place in the Meistriliiga and have been fairly impressive so far. The Estonian side edged FC Flora to the league title last year and will be confident ahead of this fixture. FCI Levadia thrashed Vaprus by a 4-1 margin in their previous game and are in impressive form at the moment.

FCI Levadia vs Vikingur Reykjavik Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

FCI Levadia and Vikingur Reykjavik have never played a game against each on an official stage and will need to adapt to a new opponent this week.

Vikingur Reykjavik have scored 15 goals in their last four matches in all competitions and are in impressive attacking form at the moment.

The Icelandic side's four-game winning streak followed a poor performance against league-leaders Breidablik that saw them slump to a 3-0 defeat.

FCI Levadia have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last four matches in the league and have a few defensive issues to solve at the moment.

Both teams won their league titles by one-point margins last seasons and find themselves in second place in their respective leagues this year.

FCI Levadia vs Vikingur Reykjavik Prediction

Vikingur Reykjavik have been in excellent form over the past month and are well-placed to pull off a few victories in the qualification run. The Icelandic side has punched above its weight this year and will need to take it up a notch this week.

FCI Levadia have conceded four goals in their last four games and will need to tighten their defensive line ahead of this match. Vikingur Reykjavik are in better form at the moment and hold the upper hand on Tuesday.

Prediction: FCI Levadia 1-2 Vikingur Reykjavik

FCI Levadia vs Vikingur Reykjavik Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Vikingur Reykjavik

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Vikingur Reykjavik to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Ari Sigurpalsson to score - Yes

