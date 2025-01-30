FCSB 0-2 Manchester United: Player Ratings as Dalot and Mainoo score in a comfortable win for the Red Devils | UEFA Europa League 2024-25

Manchester United secured a comfortable 2-0 win against FCSB at the National Arena in Bucharest in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, January 30.

As a result, the Red Devils finish third in the final standings with 18 points from their eight matches and qualify for the round of 16. With five wins and three draws, they remain the only unbeaten side after the group stages. FCSB, on the other hand, finished in 11th place with 14 points and go through to the playoff round.

The first half was a rather cagey affair where Manchester United dominated possession but were unable to create clear-cut chances. FCSB defended well, and in numbers, keeping the visitors' threat to a minimum in a well-managed first half. United only managed three shots on target, while the hosts failed to hit the target altogether as the teams were deadlocked at 0-0 at the interval.

Manager Ruben Amorim made two alterations during the break as he brought on Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo. The pair galvanized Manchester United's attack and helped them move the ball forward quicker. Kobbie Mainoo assisted Diogo Dalot for the Red Devils' opener in the 60th minute with a lovely pass.

Substitute Garnacho then assited Mainoo just eight minutes later to make it 2-0 as Manchester United were cruising midway through the second half. FCSB did attempted three shots on target but Altay Bayindir did well to keep them at bay as the visitors secured a comfortable 2-0 win.

On that note, let's take a look at the Red Devils' player ratings from this match.

Manchester United Player Ratings

Altay Bayindir - 7/10

Bayindir made three saves and kept a well-deserved clean sheet for Manchester United in this game.

Noussair Mazraoui - 7.5/10

Mazraoui was solid in defence, winning nine duels and making four tackles as well. He passed the ball with 90% accuracy and also attempted one shot that was off-target.

Matthijs de Ligt - 7/10

De Ligt won five duels and attempted two shots off-target in a decent performance for Manchester United.

Lisandro Martinez - 8/10

Martinez had a great game as he won his only duel, making three clearances and one interception as well. He also played three key passes and attempted three shots, but failed to hit the target.

Diogo Dalot - 8/10

Dalot scored the all-important opening goal of the match with a lovely finish. He also won four duels, making two clearances and one tackle.

Toby Collyer - 7/10

Collyer passed the ball with 94% accuracy and won three duels in midfield. He also made one interception.

Bruno Fernandes - 8/10

Fernandes dictated the play for Manchester United in midfield, playing three key passes and one accurate cross. He was also solid defensively, winning nine duels and making three clearances.

Tyrell Malacia - 6.5/10

Malacia had a mixed first half as he won four duels but was also booked, and was subbed off at half-time.

Christian Eriksen - 7/10

Eriksen had a decent game in midfield as he played two key passes, one accurate cross and also won two duels.

Kobbie Mainoo - 9/10

Mainoo had a great second half as he assisted his team's first goal and scored the second. He played two other key passes and also won six duels in a well-rounded performance.

Rasmus Hojlund - 6.5/10

Hojlund got into good shooting positions and fired two shots on target but lacked the accuracy to beat the goalkeeper.

Substitutes

Amad Diallo - 6.5/10

He replaced Collyer and put in a decent performance in the second half.

Alejandro Garnacho - 7.5/10

Garnacho came on and added life to Manchester United's play as he assisted their second goal scored by Mainoo.

Leny Yoro - 6.5/10

He replaced Martinez and put in a decent performance in defence, helping his team maintain their clean sheet in the closing stages.

Casemiro - 6.5/10

He replaced Eriksen and put in a decent performance in the middle of the park.

Joshua Zirkzee - 6/10

Zirkzee only had seven touches of the ball and could not do much with it in an average performance in the closing stages of the match.

