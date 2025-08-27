FCSB vs Aberdeen Prediction and Betting Tips | August 28th 2025

FCSB and Aberdeen return to action in the Europa League qualifiers when they lock horns at the National Arena in the second leg of their playoff clash on Thursday. With last week’s reverse leg ending all square, a place in the group stages of Europe's second-tier club competition remains up for grabs, making for an exciting contest.

FCSB continue to struggle for results in the new Romanian Superliga campaign as they suffered a 2-0 home defeat against Arges Pitesti last Sunday.

Elias Charalambous’ side have failed to taste victory in five straight league games (4L, 1D) and have managed just one win from their seven Superliga games so far.

FCSB now turn their focus to the Europa League qualifiers, where they secured a 6-3 aggregate victory over Drita in the third round before playing out a 2-2 stalemate with Aberdeen in the first leg of the playoffs last Thursday.

Aberdeen turned in a resilient team display last Thursday as they fought back from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 draw courtesy of second-half goals from Dante Polvara and Ester Sokler.

Prior to that, Jimmy Thelin’s men started their 2025-26 campaign with successive defeats against Hearts and Celtic in the Scottish Premiership before claiming a 3-0 victory over Greenock Morton in the League Cup second round on August 16.

Despite finishing fifth in the Premiership table last season, Aberdeen secured a spot in the Europa qualifiers after clinching the Scottish Cup title courtesy of a penalty-shootout victory over Celtic in the final on May 24.

FCSB vs Aberdeen Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second-ever meeting between FCSB and Aberdeen, with their first encounter coming in last week’s reverse leg, when they played out a 2-2 stalemate in Scotland.

Aberdeen have failed to win seven of their last nine competitive matches, losing six and claiming one draw since the start of May.

FCSB have managed just one victory from their last six home games across all competitions while losing four and claiming one draw since July 12.

Aberdeen have lost all but one of their last five competitive away matches, with the 3-0 victory over Greenock Morton on August 16 being the exception.

FCSB vs Aberdeen Prediction

FCSB were left red-faced in last week’s reverse leg after letting their lead slip away and will head into Thursday’s clash looking to show their class in pursuit of a group-stage spot. While Aberdeen showed their mettle last week, they have struggled to grind out results on the road and we fancy Charalambous’ men to come out on top in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: FCSB 2-1 Aberdeen

FCSB vs Aberdeen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - FCSB to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in seven of FCSB’s last nine outings)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been at least three goals scored in seven of the hosts’ last nine games)

