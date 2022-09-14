FCSB vs Anderlecht prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2022-23

FCSB will play host to Anderlecht at the National Arena in their UEFA Europa Conference League Group B clash on Thursday.

The Romanian side endured a chastening visit to the London Stadium in their opening game against West Ham. After taking the lead by the half-hour mark, FCSB were left to watch on as the horror unfolded until it ended in a 3-1 defeat.

Things did not get any better for Roș-albaștrii upon their return as they were held to a 1-1 home draw in the domestic league. They face an uphill battle against group favorites Anderlecht, not forgetting their mounting injury list, with Andrei Dumiter among a host of players currently sidelined.

The Belgian giants plucked three points against Danish side Silkeborg in their opener and now sit behind group leaders West Ham by three points. Anderlecht are yet to lose a match on the road in this tournament. They returned from all four away games with astounding wins and will hope for a similar outcome against FCSB.

However, Paars-wit were stunned by Westerlo 2-1 in the Belgian Pro League on Sunday in an away game they were favored to win. That blip should not be cause for great concern though.

FCSB will be counting on big-game players like Andrei Cordea to save the day in front of an expected 20,000 crowd.

James Green @JamesGreenInUK God Save the Queen echoed around the London Stadium pre game here at West Ham, followed by a massive round of applause from all in attendance including the @FCSteaua fans. Respect. #QueenElizabeth God Save the Queen echoed around the London Stadium pre game here at West Ham, followed by a massive round of applause from all in attendance including the @FCSteaua fans. Respect. #QueenElizabeth https://t.co/rtOibqOEgw

FCSB vs Anderlecht Head-to-Head

The two sides are yet to meet in any competition.

FCSB form guide (all competitions): D-L-L-D-W

Anderlecht form guide (all competitions): L-W-D-L-L

FCSB vs Anderlecht News

FCSB

Defenders Iulian Cristea and Ionut Pantiru have been sidelined with knee problems. Right-back Ovidiu Popescu, midfielder Adrian Sut and centre-forward Andrei Dumiter are undergoing treatment for ligament injuries.

Injury: Iulian Cristea, Ionut Pantiru, Ovidiu Popescu, Adrian Sut, Andrei Dumiter

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Anderlecht

Midfielder Adrien Trébel is battling a shoulder injury while centre-forward Benito Raman will sit out the clash due to an ankle sprain.

Injury: Adrien Trébel, Benito Raman.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None

Unavailable: None.

FCSB vs Anderlecht Predicted Xls

FCSB (4-2-3-1): Stefan Tarnovanu (GK), Andrei Cordea, Radu Boboc, Joonas Tamm, Risto Radunovic, Joyskim Dawa Tchakonte, Darius Olaru, Octavian Popescu, Malcom Edjouma, Andrea Compagno, Florinel Coman

Anderlecht (3-5-2): Hendrik van Crombrugge (GK), Wesley Hoedt, Mario Stroeykens, Hannes Delcroix, Noah Sadiki, Fabio Silva, Zeno Debast, Amadou Diawara, Majeed Ashimeru, Yari Verschaeren, Francis Amuzu

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

FCSB vs Anderlecht Prediction

The visitors are billed as favorites to win the clash but will face a determined side who will be relying on counterattacks from the flanks. The Belgians are more experienced in UEFA competitions compared to the hosts, which could be an advantage.

Anderlecht are expected to win by a slim margin.

Prediction: FCSB 1-2 Anderlecht

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Peter P