FCSB vs Bologna Prediction and Betting Tips | October 23rd 2025

FCSB will welcome Bologna to the Arena Națională in the league phase of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday. The hosts have a win and a loss from two games, while the Rossoblù are winless, suffering one loss.
Roș-albaștrii have seen conclusive results in their last six games, recording three wins. They resumed their league campaign after the international break against Metaloglobus București and suffered a 2-1 loss last week. They played Young Boys in their previous Europa League match and suffered a 2-0 loss.
The visitors are unbeaten in their last four games across all competitions. They met Cagliari in Serie A last week and registered a 2-0 away win. It was their first away triumph of the season. Emil Holm broke the deadlock in the first half, and Riccardo Orsolini doubled their lead in the 80th minute. They were held to a 1-1 draw by Freiburg in the Europa League earlier this month.
FCSB vs Bologna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams will square off for the first time.
- The hosts have met Italian teams 15 times in European competitions. They have just one win to their name while suffering nine defeats.
- The Rossoblù have met Romanian sides four times thus far. They have two wins and two defeats in these games.
- FCSB have won three of their last four home games while keeping clean sheets.
- The visitors have seen over 2.5 goals in four of their last six games across all competitions.
- Both teams have scored one goal and conceded twice in the Europa League this season.
- Steaua București had kept two clean sheets in their four home games in the Europa League last season.
FCSB vs Bologna Prediction
Roș-albaștrii have lost two of their last three games, with one of those defeats registered in the Europa League at home. They have scored just five goals in 15 meetings against Italian teams and will look to improve upon that record.
The Rossoblù registered a second consecutive win while keeping a clean sheet last week and will look to make it three wins in a row. Notably, their three defeats across all competitions this season have been registered on their travels.
Considering the hosts' struggles against Italian teams and the visitors' upturn in form, we back the Rossoblù to eke out a narrow win.
Prediction: FCSB 1-2 Bologna
FCSB vs Bologna Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Bologna to win
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes