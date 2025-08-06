FCSB vs Drita Prediction and Betting Tips | August 7th 2025 

FCSB and Drita will square off in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League third round qualification tie on Thursday (August 7th). The game will be played at Arena Nationala.

The hosts will be looking to bounce back from the 4-3 defeat they suffered away to city rivals Dinamo Bucuresti in the Romanian Superliga over the weekend. They went ahead through Florin Tanase's 19th-minute penalty, but Alexandru Musi and Daniel Armstrong scored to put the hosts 2-1 up at the break. Tanase completed his hat-trick in the second half while Armstrong also scored a second-half brace to complete his hat-trick.

Drita, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to Copenhagen in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League second round qualifier last week. Andreas Cornelius' 42nd-minute strike settled the contest to help the Danes advance with a 2-0 aggregate victory and relegate Drita to the Europa League.

FCSB also dropped here from the UCL following a 3-1 defeat to Shkendija. The winner of this tie will face Aberdeen in the playoff round.

FCSB vs Drita Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

FCSB's last six games across competitions have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Six of Drita's last eight away games in UEFA competitions have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Seven of FCSB's nine competitive games this season have seen both sides find the back of the net.

FCSB have lost five of their last six games (one win).

FCSB vs Drita Prediction

FCSB have been out of sorts in recent weeks and have lost their last four games on the bounce. The Red and Blues are the favorites in this tie but their fans will have cause to be pessimistic, having been eliminated from the UCL despite being favored to advance against Shkendija.

Drita's only competitive games this season have come in the UEFA Champions League, winning both legs against Differdange before losing both legs against Copenhagen. Three of the four games were decided by a one-goal margin.

Keenly-contested games have been FCSB's forte this season. Back the hosts to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: FCSB 2-1 Drita

FCSB vs Drita Betting Tips

Tip 1 - FCSB to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

