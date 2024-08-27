FCSB vs LASK Prediction and Betting Tips | August 29th 2024

FCSB will host LASK at the Ghencea Stadium on Thursday in the second leg of their 2024-25 UEFA Europa League playoff round clash. The home side have endured a difficult start to their league campaign and will hope they can find solace on the continental stage this week.

They were beaten 2-0 by Hermannstadt in their last match, conceding twice in the second half as they fell to their first defeat to the Red and Blacks since 2021 and will now be looking to bounce back here.

LASK have not fared any better than their midweek opponents in their domestic duties so far this season and will also hope a change of scenery this week can spur a change of fortune. They were beaten 2-1 by Austria Wien last time out and could have no major complaints about the result after being second-best in attack for much of the game.

FCSB and LASK played out a 1-1 draw in their first-leg clash last week, with David Miculescu scoring a late first-half goal for the Romanian outfit to cancel out Adil Taoui's opener and ensure a level playing field ahead of the return leg this Thursday.

FCSB vs LASK Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been four meetings between FCSB and LASK. The hosts are undefeated in all four matchups picking up three wins and a draw in that period.

The hosts have had 11 competitive meetings against Austrian opposition, winning six of those games, drawing three times and losing the other two.

Five of the Black-Whites' eight league defeats last season came on the road.

FCSB are without a clean sheet in their last six games across all competitions.

FCSB vs LASK Prediction

FCSB have lost three of their last four games and have won just two of their last 10. They have lost their last two home matches and will be desperate to snap that streak this week.

LASK have also lost all but one of their last four matches after winning each of their previous three. Neither side are in encouraging form ahead of Thursday's game and could see the midweek clash decided on penalties.

Prediction: FCSB 1-1 LASK

FCSB vs LASK Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Seven of the hosts' last nine matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the visitors' last five matches)

