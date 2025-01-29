FCSB vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th January 2025

Manchester United will look to punch their tickets to the last 16 of the Europa League when they take on FCSB at the National Arena in their final fixture of the league phase on Thursday night. One point separate the two sides on the 36-team table and a win for either side would earn them automatic qualification.

Ruben Amorim's early days at Manchester United have been quite tempestuous to say the least. They have won their last two matches but it's hardly been smooth sailing for the Old Trafford outfit. But a shaky performance at the weekend against Fulham proved enough to secure them all three points.

It also marked their third win in the last four outings and that is as encouraging a sign as any that the Red Devils have chanced upon in this torrid campaign.

Bruno Fernandes' late winner against Rangers last week propelled the Red Devils to fourth in the Europa League table.

But ninth-placed Galatasaray are only two points behind them and securing anything less than a win against FCSB could potentially send the Red Devils to a playoff position.

Meanwhile, FCSB have 14 points from seven matches and putting one over on Manchester United would be the perfect way to cap off what has been a thoroughly impressive campaign so far. They are unbeaten in their last four matches in the competition.

FCSB came from behind twice to pick up a spectacular 3-2 win over Qarabag FK last week. They are yet to taste victory against English opposition but could very well give this United side a run for their money on Thursday night.

FCSB vs Manchester United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

FCSB have played seven matches against English sides till date and have lost all of them by a combined scoreline of 20-2.

Manchester United have picked up five wins in six meetings with Romanian sides in all competitions.

FCSB have been beaten just thrice in their last 22 home group stage matches in the UEFA Europa League.

United are unbeaten in their last six away Europa League group stage matches since losing 2-1 to Astana in November 2019.

Bruno Fernandes' late winner against Rangers last week made him just the second player to score 10+ goals in the UEFA Cup/Europa League for the Red Devils. Marcus Rashford has scored 14.

FCSB vs Manchester United Prediction

Going by the manner of their recent victories, it could be a while before we see Manchester United bossing any side and picking up a comfortable victory. Their last three wins in the competition have all been by a singular goal.

FCSB's home record in the competition is impressive but United are still way stronger than them on paper. The Red Devils are the favourites here and they are likely to get a narrow win here.

Prediction: FCSB 1-2 Manchester United

FCSB vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester United to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

