FCSB vs Nordsjaelland Prediction and Betting Tips | August 10th 2023

FCSB and Nordsjaelland will square off in the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League qualifier on Thursday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 home win over CFR Cluj in the Romanian Liga 1 last weekend. Andrea Compagno's 66th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Nordsjaelland, meanwhile, saw off Brondby with a 3-1 comeback win at home in the Danish Superliga. Nicolai Vallys put the visitors ahead in the first half but second-half strikes from Marcus Ingvartsen, Ernest Nuamah and Martin Frese helped the Tigers claim the win.

FCSB booked their spot at this stage of the qualifiers with a 4-2 aggregate victory over CSKA Sofia in the second qualifying round. A 1-0 win in Bulgaria was followed by a 3-2 victory at home. Nordsjaelland received a bye to this stage courtesy of their runners-up finish in the Danish league last season.

The winner of this tie will face either Sabah or FK Partizan in the playoffs for a spot in the Conference League group stage.

FCSB vs Nordsjaelland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

FCSB have won all six competitive games they have played this season, while Nordsjaelland have won all three.

Five of Nordsjaelland's last six games have produced three goals or more.

Each of FCSB's last three games have produced less than eight corner kicks.

Nordjaelland's three games this term have had at least two goals scored in the second half.

FCSB vs Nordsjaelland Prediction

The two sides are coming into the game in a confident mood, having each won all the games they have played this season.

FCSB have had a longer season and successfully navigated the previous stage of the qualifiers.

There is little to choose from between the two sides and they are evenly matched on paper. Although one team could nick a win, we are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: FCSB 1-1 Nordsjaelland

FCSB vs Nordsjaelland Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Under 9.5 corner kicks (Each of FCSB's last three games have produced less than eight corner kicks)