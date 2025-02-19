FCSB vs PAOK Prediction and Betting Tips | February 20th 2025

FCSB and PAOK return to action in the UEFA Europa League when they lock horns at the National Arena in the second leg of their knockout-stage playoff clash on Thursday. Elias Charalambous’ men secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory in last week’s reverse leg in Greece and will be looking to reach the quarter-finals.

Ad

FCSB maintained their fine run of results in the Romanian Superliga as they picked up a 2-0 victory over FC Gloria Buzău at the Gloria Stadium last Sunday.

Charalambous’ men have won three games on the spin, claiming league victories over Sepsi and Gloria Buzău on either side of a hard-fought 2-1 victory over PAOK in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League knockout-stage clash last Thursday.

FCSB, who hold a one-point lead at the top of the Superliga table, finished 11th in the Europa League group standings, having picked up 14 points from their eight games in the group-stage phase.

Ad

Trending

PAOK, meanwhile, picked up 10 points from their eight group matches to secure a 22nd-placed finish in the table, level with Twente and Fenerbahce in the final two playoff qualifying places.

Razvan Lucescu’s men head into Thursday’s crunch tie fresh off the back of picking up an emphatic 7-0 victory over Lamia in the Greek Super League, where they currently sit fourth in the table.

However, PAOK will need to show their mettle at the National Arena as they have failed to win all but one of their most recent five away matches across all competitions.

Ad

FCSB vs PAOK Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With three wins from the last five meetings between the sides, FCSB boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

PAOK have picked up just one win in that time, which came in July 2018, when they beat Charalambous’ men 2-1 in a friendly, while the spoils have been shared once.

FCSB are unbeaten in 13 of their most recent 15 competitive home games, picking up eight wins and five draws since mid-August.

PAOK have won just one of their last five away matches across all competitions while losing three and claiming one draw, having picked up four straight victories on the road preceding that run.

Ad

FCSB vs PAOK Prediction

PAOK secured an emphatic victory over Lamia last time out and will head into Thursday’s clash with confidence as they look to overturn their first-leg deficit.

However, home advantage gives FCSB an extra edge and we are tipping them to come away with a close victory.

Prediction: FCSB 2-1 PAOK

FCSB vs PAOK Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - FCSB to win

Ad

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of their last five encounters)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 - Yes (There have been three or more three goals scored in four of PAOK’s last five games)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback