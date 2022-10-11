FCSB vs Silkeborg Prediction and Betting Tips | October 13, 2022

FCSB will entertain Silkeborg at the National Arena Stadium in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday (October 13).

The hosts are bottom of Group B after managing only a point from three games. Their prospects for qualification are pretty slim, as they need to win their remaining games. However, FCSB are unlikely to do that, having a single point after three games, scoring twice and conceding eight times.

FCSB were crushed by Silkeborg 5-0 on matchday three last week. Three first-team defenders missed the game due to injury and are unlikely to be available against Silkeborg. However, Ros-albastrii survived their league clash with Petrolul 2-0, which could augur well for their victory hopes in the upcoming game.

The visitors have won one of their three games and are third behind leaders West Ham (9 points) and second-placed Anderlecht (4 points). They suffered defeats in their first two games before thumping FCSB last week. Silkeborg will look to build on that win.

The Danish side have a few reported injury issues as well, with attacking midfielder Niclas Holm Pedersen and left-back team captain Gustav Dahl sidelined. Those absentees didn’t have much impact in their last league game against OB though, which ended in a 1-1 draw away.

FCSB vs Silkeborg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

FCSB have been successful just once in their last five home games, with four ending in stalemates.

FCSB have won the Romanian top flight a record 26 times and have been runner-ups on 19 occasions.

FCSB failed to progress beyond the playoff round in the Conference League last year.

Silkeborg have won just once in their last five away games, losing three times and drawing once.

FCSB have won two of their last five games, losing two and drawing one, while Silkeborg have won three times, losing and drawing once.

Form Guide: FCBS – W-L-W-L-D, Silkeborg – D-W-W-W-L.

FCSB vs Silkeborg Prediction

The hosts have their backs to the wall, as they are in dire need of a win to stay in the competition and boost their confidence.

Silkeborg have the psychological advantage and will not hesitate to drill the final nail in FCSB’s European ambitions for the season.

However, the Romanian club are expected to survive and come out on top, as they're playing at home.

Prediction: FCSB 2-1 Silkeborg

FCSB vs Silkeborg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – FCSB

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: FCSB to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Silkeborg to score – Yes

