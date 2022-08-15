FCSB vs Viking FK prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying 2022-23

FCSB will host Viking FK in the Europa Conference League playoffs on Thursday as both teams look to book their place in the Conference League group stages.

FCSB overcame the challenge of Dunajska Streda 2-0 across both legs to get into the playoffs.

The visitors, on the other hand, managed to overcome Sligo Rovers to qualify for this round.

FCSB vs Viking FK Head-To-Head

This will be the first-ever meeting between the sides. Viking will be slightly more confident ahead of this trip given the fact that they have had a tougher run up to this point.

FCSB Form Guide: W-W-D-W-D

Viking FK Form Guide: L-D-W-W-D

FCSB vs Viking FK Team News

FCSB

The Romanian outfit have no injuries or suspension concerns ahead of this tie.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Viking FK

The Norwegian side head into the game with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

FCSB vs Viking FK Predicted XI

FCSB Predicted XI (4-3-3): Razvan Ducan, Valentin Cretu, Denis Harut, Adrian Sut, Vadim Rata, Flori Achim, Andrei Dumiter, Alex Pantea, Ianis Stocia, Malcom Edjuma, Bodgan Rusu

Viking FK Predicted XI (3-5-2): Patrik Sigurdur Gunnarsson; Sondre Flem Bjørshol, David Brekalo, Viljar Helland Vevatne; Kevin Kabran, Samuel Friðjónsson, Markus Solbakken, Yann-Erik Lanlay, Shayne Pattynama; Daniel Karlsbakk, Zlatko Tripić

FCSB vs Viking FK Prediction

Viking are obviously the favorites given their squad profile and depth. They also have the advantage of operating in a stronger league in Norway.

Viking have had a tougher run so far between the two teams as they had to overcome the threat of Sparta Prague in the second round of qualifying, which they did after securing a draw in Czech Republic.

The hosts will be looking to conjure some kind of miracle in the home leg to have any chance of pulling off an upset in this tie. They will have an enormous task of dealing with their rivals' attacking options of Karlsbakk and Zlatko Tripić.

Viking will be aiming to take the lead back to Norway and essentially replicate what they did in their first-leg encounter against Sligo Rovers, whom they beat 5-1 in Norway.

The visitors are strong favorites to win the tie and we expect them to do so by a big margin.

Prediction: FCSB 1-4 Viking

