West Ham United will look to make it six wins from six in the UEFA Europa League when they visit the Arena Naționala to face FCSB in their final Group B game on Thursday (November 3).

With 15 points in the bag, the Hammers are safely through to the Round of 16 after cruising their way so far, scoring ten goals and conceding only four. David Moyes' side are the only team in the competition with a 100% win record in the group bur come into the game off a defeat.

United sunk West Ham 1-0 in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Sunday, but some of their key players were on the bench keeping Thursday's clash in mind.

West Ham United @WestHam Next up, we travel to Romania to face FCSB ⚒️ Next up, we travel to Romania to face FCSB ⚒️ https://t.co/xTRc42f5vP

Meanwhile, FCSB are out of knockout reckoning and, with just two points from five games, are languishing at the bottom of the group.

Both their points came against Belgian side Anderlecht, first in a goalless draw at home in September followed by a 2-2 draw in Brussels last week. The Romanian outfit are coming off a league loss at the weekend, going down 2-1 at U Cluj.

FCSB vs West Ham Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met just thrice and have one win apiece.

West Ham beat FCSB 3-1 this season in their first meeting, although the Hammers lost 2-0 in Bucharest on their last visit there in October 1999

The Hammers are the only team with a 100% win record in Europa League this season after five matchdays

West Ham have conceded only four goals in the competition so far - only Istanbul Basaksehir (2) have shipped in fewer

FCSB have conceded 15 goals in the Europa League this season, the most in the competition.

FCSB vs West Ham Prediction

West Ham have been among the most impressive teams in the Europa League this season and will go for nothing less than a victory here.

FCSB, meanwhile, are at the other end of the spectrum, especially defensively, and the Hammers have all the tools to hit them where it hurts.

Prediction: FCSB 0-2 West Ham

FCSB vs West Ham Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: West Ham

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

Poll : 0 votes