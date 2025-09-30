FCSB vs Young Boys Prediction and Betting Tips | October 2nd 2025

FCSB will host Young Boys at the National Arena on Thursday in the second round of the 2025-26 UEFA Europa League league phase. The home side picked up their first win in the Romanian Superliga since July during the weekend as they beat Otelul Galati 1-0 and will now be looking to take inspiration from that this week.

Ad

They also picked up maximum points in their Europa League opener last Thursday as they secured a narrow and hard-fought 1-0 victory away at Go Ahead Eagles with David Miculescu scoring the sole goal of the contest 13 minutes after kickoff.

Young Boys were also victorious in their league game at the weekend as they picked up a brilliant 4-2 comeback victory over Thun, featuring goals from three different players including Chris Bedia who came off the bench to net a brace.

Ad

Trending

The visitors however kicked off their continental campaign with defeat as they lost 4-1 on their home turf to Greek side Panathinaikos and will be keen to put up a much better showing this week to perhaps kickstart their Europa League campaign.

FCSB vs Young Boys Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the fourth meeting between FCSB and Young Boys. The hosts are undefeated in all three of their previous matchups picking up a win and two draws.

The two teams last faced off in a friendly clash back in January 2016 which ended 2-2.

The hosts have had 14 competitive meetings against Swiss opposition. They have won four of those games, drawn seven times and lost the other three.

The visitors have had six meetings against Romanian opposition in European competitions. They have won two of those games, lost one and drawn the other three.

No team in the Europa League this season conceded more goals than YB's four on opening day.

Ad

FCSB vs Young Boys Prediction

Roș-albaștrii are on a run of back-to-back victories after winning just one of their previous seven matches. They have won their last two home games but will need to be at their very best to add a third on Thursday.

Young Boys, meanwhile, have won all but two of their last eight games across all competitions. They are slight underdogs heading into Thursday's game but should do enough to pick up a point.

Ad

Prediction: FCSB 2-2 Young Boys

FCSB vs Young Boys Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last six matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the visitors' last six matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More