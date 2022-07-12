Fehervar FC vs Galatasaray Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th July | Club Friendlies 2022

Galatasaray will continue their preparations for the 2022-23 campaign when they go head-to-head with Fehervar FC on Wednesday.

The Hungarian outfit will look to close out their pre-season friendlies on a high as they prepare for their UEFA Conference League qualifier against Gabala FK on July 21.

Feharvar returned to winning ways on Sunday, seeing off Aris Limassol in their third friendly outing.

Before that, the Hungarian outfit kicked off their pre-season with a 5-0 win over Dunaujvaros on June 24 before falling to a 3-0 loss to Fenerbahce 11 days later. Feharvar head into Wednesday unbeaten in all but one of their last 12 games across competitions, picking up seven wins and four draws.

Meanwhile, Galatasaray got their pre-season underway on Saturday with a 2-1 loss to Sturm Graz.

The Turkish side have failed to win four of their last five games across competitions, with a 3-2 win over Adana Demirspor in May being the exception. Galatasaray secured a 13th-placed finish in the Super Lig last season, picking up 52 points from 38 games.

Fehervar FC vs Galatasaray Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two teams as they look to begin their rivalry on a winning note.

Fehervar have won two of their three pre-season games, with a 3-0 loss to Fenerbahce on July 5 being the only exception.

Galatasaray have lost their last three friendly games, conceding 11 goals and scoring four.

The Turkish side head into Wednesday winless in all but one of their last five outings across competitions, losing two and drawing as many.

Fehervar FC vs Galatasaray Prediction

Galatasaray are firm favourites to claim the win on Wednesday, given the gulf in class and quality between the two teams. An one-sided affair, with the Turkish outfit coming out victorious, could ensue.

Prediction: Fehervar 1-3 Galatasaray.

Fehervar FC vs Galatasaray Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Galatasaray.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Galatasaray have conceded in four of their last five outings).

Tip 3: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of Fehervar’s last five games).

