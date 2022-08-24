Fehervar vs Koln prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League Playoffs 2022-23

Fehervar will invite Koln to the Sostoi Stadion for the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League playoff on Thursday.

The first leg in Germany ended in a surprise 2-1 win for Fehervar. Koln drew first blood with Florian Dietz's 14th-minute strike. However, after Julian Chabot was sent off for the hosts in the 20th minute, Fehervar capitalised on their numerical advantage to take the win.

The visitors scored through Budu Zivzivadze and Palko Dardai in the first half. They have home advantage in the second leg at home and will hope to complete the job.

Fehervar vs Koln Head-to-Head

The two teams met for the first time last week. The game at the RheinEnergieStadion ended in a narrow away win for Fehervar, so Koln will look to return the favour here.

Fehervar form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-W

Koln form guide (all competitions): D-L-D-W-L

Fehervar vs Koln Team News

Fehervar

Vidi have no reported absentees. As they have a one-goal advantage on aggregate, they might stick to the same lineup in the first leg.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Koln

The visitors have a lengthy list of absentees. Mark Uth has not played this season, as he is struggling with a pubic bone injury. He's expected to undergo surgery for the same, which will keep him out of action for at least three weeks.

Kingsley Ehizibue is considering a move away from the club and is unlikely to start here. Dimitris Limnios has returned from a loan spell but finds no place in the squad for this game.

Steffen Tigges' involvement remains doubtful, while Julian Chabot's red card keeps him out.

Injured: Mark Uth

Doubtful: Steffen Tigges, Kingsley Ehizibue

Suspended: Julian Chabot

Unavailable: Dimitris Limnios

Fehervar vs Koln Predicted XIs

Fehervar (3-5-2): Daniel Kovacs (GK); Stopira, Artem Shabanov, Attila Fiola; Marcel Heister, Loic Nego, Ruben Pinto, Pal Jr. Dardai, Ivan Petryak; Budu Zivzivadze, Kenan Kodro

Koln (4-2-3-1): Marvin Schwabe (GK); Jonas Hector, Timo Hubers, Luca Kilian, Kristian Pedersen; Ellyes Skhiri, Linton Maina; Florian Kainz, Dejan Ljubicic, Jan Thielmann; Florian Dietz

Fehervar vs Koln Prediction

Fehervar have scored nine goals in two home games in their qualifying campaign thus far. They are expected to continue their goalscoring form in this game. Koln have endured mixed results this season and might come up short here.

Prediction: Fehervar 2-1 Koln.

Edited by Bhargav