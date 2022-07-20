Fehervar vs Qabala Prediction and Betting Tips – 21st July | UEFA Europa Conference League 2022–23

FC Fehervar will welcome Qabala FK to MOL Arena Sosto in the Europa Conference League second qualifying round first leg on Thursday.

Fehervar finished fourth in the Hungarian top flight last season, beginning their European campaign in the second qualifying round this campaign. Five players have been recalled from loan spells, while three others were recruited as Vili have put their house in order for their second Europa Conference League campaign.

Fehervar are expected to go through, but their Azerbaijani opposition are no pushovers. Two of their three Brazilian imports, Raphael Alemao and Felipe Santos, have been terrific. They have been a thorn in the flesh of many opponents, which will require adequate counter plans from Fehervar.

Qabala finished fourth in the Azerbaijan Premier League. Like Fehervar, they were exempt from the first qualifying round, commencing their European campaign in the second qualifying round. They are strong at home, but they will have their work cut out at the MOL Arena Sosto.

The visitors have been active as well in the transfer market, bringing in five new players to help them in their continental campaign. However, they have faced an injury blow, as attacking midfielder Yaovi Akakpo from Togo was forced to pull out following a ruptured cruciate ligament. Qabala will hope to fare well in his absence.

Fehervar vs Qabala Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Fehervar have been held twice at home in their last four games, but they prevailed in the other two outings.

Fehervar have been prolific, scoring ten goals in their last five games and conceding six.

Qəbələ have won twice and lost twice in their last four outings. They have conceded an alarming eight goals while scoring four.

There have been three wins and two draws for Fehervar in their last five games, while Qabala have suffered three loses and managed one win and one draw in their last five outings.

Form Guide All Competitions: Fehervar – W-W-W-L-W; Qabala - L-L-L-D-W.

Fehervar vs Qabala Prediction

Fehervar were eliminated from the Europa Conference League first qualifying round last year. They would want to better that this campaign. Taking a comfortable aggregate lead at home on Thursday could help in their quest.

Qabla will look to stay positive even on away turf - one of the reasons why they concede a lot of goals. Excessive overlapping would expose them to more risks at the MOL Arena Sosto, though, something they'll need to be mindful of.

Fehervar are expected to win this one, and there should be goals from both teams ahead of the deciding leg next week.

Prediction: Fehervar 3-1 Qabala.

Fehervar vs Qabala Prediction Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fehervar.

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes.

Tip 3: Fehervar to score first – Yes.

Tip 4: Qabala to score - Yes.

Paul Merson predicts the top 4 of the Premier League next season! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far