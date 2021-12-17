Feignies Aulnoye vs PSG prediction, preview, team news and more | Coupe de France 2021-22 

Feignies Aulnoye will host PSG at the Stade du Hainaut in Group D of the Coupe de France on Sunday.

The home side secured their spot in the round of 64 in the competition with a penalty shootout victory over Amiens AC in the last round. Malick Sambou's injury time goal canceled out Papa Seck's first-half strike and forced a shootout which Aulnoye won 4-2.

PSG received a bye to this stage and come into this game on the back of a 2-0 home win over Monaco in Ligue 1 last weekend. Kylian Mbappe scored a first-half brace to guide his side to victory.

The home side currently ply their trade in the fifth division of French football and are overwhelming underdogs in this game.

Feignies Aulnoye vs PSG Head-to-Head

This will be the first official meeting between the two sides and they will each go all out for victory to progress to the next round of the cup.

The home side have won three and drawn one of their last five matches in all competitions. PSG are currently on a five-game unbeaten run, with three wins registered in this sequence.

Feignies Aulnoye form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-L

PSG form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-D-W

Feignies Aulnoye vs PSG Team News

Feignies Aulnoye

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the home side.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

PSG

Presnel Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes, Sergio Ramos, Neymar Jr and Julian Draxler have all been ruled out with injuries.

Coach Mauricio Pochettino will likely name a second-string side to dispute the game.

Injuries: Presnel Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes, Sergio Ramos, Neymar Jr, Julian Draxler

Suspension: None

Feignies Aulnoye vs PSG Predicted XI

Feignies Aulnoye Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jordan Fernand (GK); Mario Ferreira, Romain Courtin, Ibrahima Diedhiou, Gary Marigard; Thomas De Parmentier, Kevin Meunier, Mohamed Lachaab; Allassane Ouattara, Yanis Bensaber, Yann Le Meur

PSG Predicted XI (4-3-3): Denis Franchi (GK); Layvin Kurzawa, El Chadaille Bitshiabu, Thilo Kehrer, Colin Dagba; Eric Dina, Idrissa Gueye, Ander Herrera; Ismael Gharbi, Mauro Icardi, Alexandre Fressange

Feignies Aulnoye vs PSG Prediction

The vast difference in quality and size between the two sides means there can ostensibly be only one winner in this game.

PSG are overwhelming favorites to triumph here and despite likely fielding an understrength squad, the capital side are expected to easily win this game. We are backing PSG to secure a comfortable victory.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Feignies Aulnoye 0-4 PSG

Edited by Shardul Sant