"Fell out of love with the club" - Tony Cascarino says Manchester United star will join 'one of the biggest clubs' next season 

Former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino believes that Paul Pogba will become the world-beating midfielder he was expected to be at Manchester United once he leaves this summer.

The 29-year-old is set to depart Old Trafford with interim manager Ralf Rangnick having confirmed that the player won't be signing a new deal at the club.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Paul Pogba’s set to leave Man United as free agent. Ralf Rangnick confirms: “As things stand, Pogba will NOT renew his contract with Manchester United”. #MUFC



“It's most likely that he won't be here anymore next season”, Rangnick added. Paul Pogba’s set to leave Man United as free agent. Ralf Rangnick confirms: “As things stand, Pogba will NOT renew his contract with Manchester United”.“It's most likely that he won't be here anymore next season”, Rangnick added. @utdreport 🚨 Paul Pogba’s set to leave Man United as free agent. Ralf Rangnick confirms: “As things stand, Pogba will NOT renew his contract with Manchester United”. 🔴 #MUFC“It's most likely that he won't be here anymore next season”, Rangnick added. @utdreport https://t.co/M8Y9yjSfQN

It has been a topsy-turvy time for Pogba at Manchester United since he rejoined the Red Devils in a then world-record £89 million move from Juventus in 2016.

Plagued by injuries, lambasted for inconsistent performances and berated for his off-the-field antics, Pogba has been a polarizing figure at Old Trafford.

Cascarino believes Pogba may flourish at another side whilst suggesting that the Frenchman has fallen out of love with United.

He told talkSPORT:

“Paul Pogba will end up joining one of the biggest clubs in the world. Man United are obviously already one of those clubs, but they’ll be a load of clubs wanting him."

Sky Sports reports that Real Madrid, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are three clubs that have held talks with the midfielder's representatives.

Cascarino highlighted the huge talent the midfielder possesses and revealed his frustrations with how things have panned out for Pogba at Old Trafford.

He continued:

“Do you know what really frustrates me about Pogba, I don’t know one pundit or anyone who speaks about Paul Pogba who would criticise him technically. He’s got everything. He’s 6ft 3in, he can get around the pitch really well, technically he can handle the ball, he can see passes, he’s an aerial threat."

“I really believe in the Champions League next year we’ll be talking about him driving a team forward, and that’s been the disappointing theme at Man United. I think there became a period where he fell out of love with the club."

Cascarino concluded:

“He’s taken the brunt of the criticism, but you can also say he’s been in the worst Man United teams and that hasn’t done him any favours."

Paul Pogba @paulpogba 🏾 Thank you all for your support, United we would stand! Absolutely gutted to not be able to help the team in today's game. I will work even harder to come back stronger and hopefully before the end of the season. It's not over🏾 Thank you all for your support, United we would stand! Absolutely gutted to not be able to help the team in today's game. I will work even harder to come back stronger and hopefully before the end of the season. It's not over 💪🏾 Thank you all for your support, United we would stand! https://t.co/ExmduyutD5

Paul Pogba's return was a poisoned chalice for Manchester United

Pogba's popularity dwindled during his time at Manchester United

On paper, statistically Pogba's time at Manchester United hasn't been as huge a failure as you would imagine.

The Frenchman has 39 goals and 51 assists in 233 games for the Red Devils (including his first stint).

His best season came in 2019 when he scored 16 goals whilst contributing 11 assists.

Pogba's main flaw for many United fans is his constant unavailability, coinciding with a perceived lack of contribution.

It's not that the Frenchman isn't one of Europe's top midfielders when he's at the peak of his powers, it's the drama that comes with his name each season.

His super agent Mino Raiola is constantly trying to drum up interest in the midfielder, which has a negative effect on the United star's connection with his club.

The controversy that surrounds Pogba is not solely down to the player but it's the hype that came with his huge signing.

If the 29-year-old does go on to excel at another top European team then many will be laying the blame of his disappointing tenure at Manchester United's door.

One thing is for sure, Pogba's time at Old Trafford is over and for all parties it's for the best.

Edited by S Chowdhury