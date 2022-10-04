Fenerbahce vs AEK Larnaca Prediction and Betting Tips | October 6, 2022

Fenerbahce and AEK Larnaca will square off at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium in Group B of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (October 6).

The Turkish Super Lig side are on a run of five home wins across competitions and will look to keep that form going.

Fenerbahce failed to pick up successive Super Lig wins, as they were held to an uneventful goalless draw by Besiktas last Sunday. They are now unbeaten in five games, claiming three wins and two draws.

Fenerbahce have now returned home, where they are on a blistering run of five wins and have lost just once this season.

Meanwhile, Larnaca returned to winning ways in style, as they comfortably saw off Anorthosis Famagusta 4-0 in the Cyprus First Division on Saturday. They have now won three of their last four games across competitions, scoring six goals and keeping three clean sheets.

Larnaca will now turn their attention to the Europa League, where they have picked up three points from two games to sit third in Group B, one point and a place adrift of their hosts.

Fenerbahce vs AEK Larnaca Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between Fenerbahce and Larnaca, who will look to begin their rivalry on a winning note.

Fenerbahce are unbeaten in their last five games across competitions, stretching back to a 1-0 defeat against Konyaspor in August.

Larnaca have won all but one of their last four games, scoring six goals and keeping three clean sheets.

Fenerbahce are on a run of five home victories across competitions, while they are unbeaten in their last seven home games since the start of August.

Fenerbahce vs AEK Larnaca Prediction

While Larnaca will look to make it two wins from two in Europe, their next task pits them against a Fenerbahce team who have been near impenetrable at home this season. The Turkish outfit should continue their fine form in front of their home fans and claim all three points.

Prediction: Fenerbahce 2-0 AEK Larnaca

Fenerbahce vs AEK Larnaca Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Feberbahce

Tip 2: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in six of Feberbahce’s last eight games.)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been five or more bookings in six of AEK Larnaca’s last eight outings.)

