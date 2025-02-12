Fenerbahce vs Anderlecht Prediction and Betting Tips | February 13th 2025

Fenerbahce and Anderlecht return to action in the UEFA Europa League when they lock horns at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium on Thursday. This will be the first meeting between the two sides since November 2018, when Jose Mourinho’s men secured a 2-0 victory in Turkey.

Fenerbahce ensured they remained within touching distance of Galatasaray at the top of the Turkish Super Lig table as they secured a 2-0 victory over Alanyaspor last Sunday.

Mourinho’s side have gone 12 consecutive games without defeat across all competitions, a run which has seen them surge into second place in the league table, three points behind first-placed Galatasaray.

Fenerbahce now turn their focus to the Europa League, where they scraped through the league phase, claiming just 10 points from their eight matches to finish 24th in the standings, edging out Braga and Elfsborg to the final playoff spot on goal difference.

Elsewhere, Danish international Kasper Dolberg netted quick-fire goals in the second half to inspire Anderlecht to a 2-0 victory over Royal Antwerp in the Belgian Jupiler League last time out.

David Hubert’s men will look to build on that result as they return to action in the Europa League, where they failed to win four of their final five games in the league phase — a run that saw them finish 10th in the standings.

However, Anderlecht face the stern challenge of taking on an opposing side whom they have failed to get the better of in any of their previous four clashes since August 2007.

Fenerbahce vs Anderlecht Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fifth meeting between Fenerbahce and Anderlecht, with the Turkish outfit claiming three wins and one draw from their previous four encounters.

Fenerbahce are on a run of 12 back-to-back matches without defeat, claiming nine wins and three draws since a 2-0 loss against Athletic Bilbao on December 11.

Anderlecht have won just one of their last five Europa League matches while losing twice and claiming two draws since the start of November.

Fenerbahce are unbeaten in their last six home matches across all competitions, claiming five wins and one draw since December’s defeat against Athletic Bilbao.

Fenerbahce vs Anderlecht Prediction

Fenerbahce, who are on a run of three consecutive wins and unbeaten in their last 12 games, head into Thursday’s clash as the more in-form side and, given the gulf in quality between the two teams, we are backing them to secure a comfortable victory on home turf.

Prediction: Fenerbahce 3-1 Anderlecht

Fenerbahce vs Anderlecht Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fenerbahce to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in eight of Fenerbahce’s last 10 outings)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corner - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in four of the hosts’ last five matches)

