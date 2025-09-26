Fenerbahce vs Antalyaspor Prediction and Betting Tips | September 28th 2025

Fenerbahce will host Antalyaspor at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium on Sunday in another round of the 2025-26 Turkish Super Lig campaign. The home side enjoyed a winning start to life under new boss Domenico Tedesco, but have seen things go south quickly as they have failed to win any of their subsequent three games under the Italian.
They played out a 1-1 draw against 10-man Kasimpasa in their last match, sitting a goal and a man up at the break, but still managed to drop points in the second half. They then turned their attention to continental action on Wednesday, losing 3-1 to Dinamo Zagreb in the UEFA Europa League.
Antalyaspor, meanwhile, have had a positive start to their season as they look to make improvements on a difficult 2024-25 campaign. They played out a 1-1 draw with Kayserispor last time out and had looked set to be headed toward maximum points following Georgiy Dzhikiya's second-half header before their opponents leveled the scores in the 92nd minute.
The visitors, who sit sixth in the table, are two points behind their weekend opponents and will leapfrog them with maximum points on Sunday.
Fenerbahce vs Antalyaspor Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Sunday's game will mark the 65th meeting between the two teams. Fenerbahce have won 43 of their previous matchups while the visitors have won just nine times, with their other 12 contests ending in draws.
- The hosts have won their last six games in this fixture.
- The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last 12 games in this fixture, a run stretching back to 2020.
- Fenerbahce have scored 10 goals in the Turkish top flight this season. Only league leaders Galatasaray (18) have scored more.
Fenerbahce vs Antalyaspor Prediction
Sarı Kanaryalar are on a three-game winless streak after winning three of their previous four matchups. They are, however, undefeated in their last seven home league games stretching back to last season and will head into Sunday's game as overwhelming favorites.
Akrepler are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings and will hope to capitalize on their opponents' shaky form this weekend. They have, however, struggled for results in this fixture of late and could lose this one.
Prediction: Fenerbahce 2-1 Antalyaspor
Fenerbahce vs Antalyaspor Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Fenerbahce to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the hosts' last five matches)
Tip 3 - Antalyaspor to score first: YES (The visitors have opened the scoring in five of their last six matches)