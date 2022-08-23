Fenerbahce vs Austria Vienna prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League playoffs 2022–23

Fenerbahce and Austria Vienna will square off at the Ulker Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Stadium in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League qualifying playoff on Thursday.

The Turkish Super Lig side, who are on a three-game winning streak, will look to pick up where they dropped off in the first leg, where they claimed a comfortable 2-0 victory.

Fenerbahce maintained their impressive start to the new Super Lig campaign, claiming a 4-2 win over Adana Demirspor on Monday. That followed last week’s 2-0 victory away to Austria Vienna.

Fenerbahce have now won their last three games across competitions and are unbeaten in six outings since a 2-1 loss to Dynamo Kyiv in July.

Meanwhile, Vienna head into Thursday’s matchup off a 2-1 victory at Wolfsberger on Sunday.

They have now won successive league games for the first time this season after kicking off their Bundesliga campaign with a draw and two defeats. Wien have managed just one win from their last three away games, scoring four goals and conceding seven.

Fenerbahce vs Austria Vienna Head-To-Head

This will be the second meeting between the two teams, with their first clash coming last week, which Fenerbahce won 2-0.

Fenerbahce Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-D

Austria Vienna Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-L-D

Fenerbahce vs Austria Vienna Team News

Fenerbahce

Serdar Aziz and Nazim Sangare have been ruled out through groin and ACL injury respectively. Joshua King is also an injury doubt after missing the game against Adana Demirspor on Monday.

Injured: Serdar Aziz, Nazim Sangare

Doubtful: Joshua King

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Austria Vienna

The visitors will be without Marko Raguz, Florian Wustinger, Matan Baltaxa, Ziad El Sheiwi and Armand Smrcka, who are recuperating from injuries. Lucas Galvao is suspended.

Injured: Marko Raguz, Florian Wustinger, Matan Baltaxa, Ziad El Sheiwi, Armand Smrcka

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Lucas Galvao

Unavailable: None

Fenerbahce vs Austria Vienna Predicted XIs

Fenerbahce (4-4-2): Altay Bayindir; Ferdi Kadıoglu, Mauricio Lemos, Attila Szalai, Luan Peres; Diego Rossi, Miguel Crespo, İsmail Yuksek, Ezgjan Alioski; Serdar Dursun, Enner Valencia

Austria Vienna (4-4-2): Christian Fruchtl; Reinhold Ranftl, Lukas Muhl, Johannes Handl, Billy Koumetio; Marvin Martins, Florian Wustinger, Matthias Braunoder, Manfred Fischer; Dominik Fitz, Muharem Huskovic

Fenerbahce vs Austria Vienna Prediction

Fenerbahce head into Thursday in fine form, winning their last three games across competitions. They should maintain their impressive run and come away with a win against an opponent who have just two wins from their last six across competitions.

Prediction: Fenerbahce 2-0 Austria Vienna

Edited by Bhargav