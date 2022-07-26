Fenerbahce vs Dynamo Kyiv prediction, preview, team news, and more | UEFA Champions League Qualifiers 2022-23 

Fenerbahce will host Dynamo Kyiv at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium on Wednesday in the second leg of their second round UEFA Champions League qualifying tie.

The Turkish giants were by far the more offensively adventurous side in the first leg but could not find the goal to secure the advantage ahead of the return leg as they were held to a goalless draw.

Fenerbahce's last appearance in the group stages of the Champions League came back in the 2008-09 season and have suffered multiple exits from the qualifiers since then. They will be looking to secure the win in a bid to end their disappointing streak.

Dynamo Kyiv were far from their best in the first leg as they managed no shots on target throughout the game. They have been out of competitive action for almost eight months now and their rustiness was quite evident.

The visitors have made it to the group stages of the Champions League in back-to-back seasons and will hope to extend that streak next season.

Fenerbahce vs Dynamo Kyiv Head-to-Head

There have been six meetings between Fenerbahce and Dynamo Kyiv. The Ukrainian side are undefeated in all six matchups, winning four times and drawing the other two, including their most recent meeting.

Fenerbahce Form Guide (All Competitions): D-W-W-W-W

Dynamo Kyiv Form Guide (All Competitions): D-L-L-W-W

Fenerbahce vs Dynamo Kyiv Team News

Fenerbahce

Nazim Sangare has been out of action since May due to an injury and will be out of the squad this week as a result. Kim Min-jae is a doubt for this one as he finalizes his exit from the club, with Napoli being the likely destination.

Injured: Nazim Sangare

Doubtful: Kim Min-jae

Suspended: None

Dynamo Kyiv

The visitors have a few injured personnel ahead of the midweek clash, including Ibrahim Kargbo Jr., Vladyslav Kulach and Volodymyr Kostevych.

Injured: Ibrahim Kargbo Jr., Vladyslav Kulach, Volodymyr Kostevych

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Fenerbahce vs Dynamo Kyiv Predicted XI

Fenerbahce Predicted XI (4-3-3): Altay Bayindir; Bright Osayi-Samuel, Serdar Aziz, Attila Szalai, Ferdi Kadioglu; Willian Arao, Ismail Yuksek, Irfan Kahveci; Diego Rossi, Enner Valencia, Joshua King

Dynamo Kyiv Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Georgiy Bushchan; Tomasz Kedziora, Denys Popov, Ilya Zabarnyi, Vladyslav Dubinchak; Viktor Tsyhankov, Sergiy Sydorchuk, Mykola Shaparenko, Benjamin Verbic; Vitaliy Buyalskyi; Artem Besyedin

Fenerbahce vs Dynamo Kyiv Prediction

Fenerbahce closed out their league campaign last season in strong fashion, going undefeated in their final 14 games. They enjoyed a solid preseason campaign under new boss Jorge Jesus, winning six of their seven games and will head into Wednesday's game in brilliant form.

Dynamo Kyiv, on the other hand, are on a three-game winless run. They failed to impress in the first leg and could see their Champions League ambitions end this week.

Prediction: Fenerbahce 1-0 Dynamo Kyiv

