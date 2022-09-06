Fenerbahce vs Dynamo Kyiv prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2022–23 

Fenerbahce will host Dynamo Kyiv at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium on Thursday evening in their UEFA Europa League opener.

The Turkish side began their Europa League campaign in the third round after getting knocked out of the Champions League qualifiers. They beat Czech side Slovacko 4-1 on aggregate in the third round before beating Austria Wien 6-1 on aggregate in the playoffs. Fenerbahce endured a tough Europa League group stage last season, winning just once.

Dynamo, meanwhile, also participated in the Champions League qualifiers, where they suffered a 5-0 aggregate defeat to Benfica in the playoffs. They have endured a sluggish start to their league campaign and will hope for better luck in the continent.

The visitors went winless in the continental last season and will hope to fare better this time.

Fenerbahce vs Dynamo Kyiv Head-to-Head

There have been seven meetings between Fenerbahce and Kyiv. The Ukrainian club are undefeated in all seven matchups, winning three and drawing four.

The two teams last faced off in the Champions League qualifiers in July, with Bilo-Syni picking up a 2-1 win in the second leg after a goalless first leg.

Fenerbahce Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-W

Dynamo Kyiv Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-W

Fenerbahce vs Dynamo Kyiv Team News

Fenerbahce

The hosts will be without injured defenders Serdar Aziz and Nazim Sangare. Miguel Crespo and Mauricio Lemos could also miss out after picking up knocks recently.

Injured: Serdar Aziz, Nazim Sangare

Doubtful: Miguel Crespo, Mauricio Lemos

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Dynamo Kyiv

Denys Popov came off injured in a league clash last month and has been ruled out of Thursday's game, alongside Vladyslav Supryaga. Viktor Tsygankov is a doubt.

Injured: Denys Popov, Vladyslav Supryaga

Doubtful: Viktor Tsygankov

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None.

Fenerbahce vs Dynamo Kyiv Predicted XIs

Fenerbahce (3-5-2): Altay Bayindir; Gustavo Henrique, Attila Szalai, Luan Peres; Ferdi Kadıoglu, Willian Arao, Irfan Kahveci, İsmail Yuksek, Ezgjan Alioski; Joshua King, Joao Pedro

Dynamo Kyiv (4-3-3): Georgiy Bushchan (GK); Tomasz Kedziora, Ilya Zabarnyi, Oleksandr Syrota, Vladyslav Dubinchak; Mykola Shaparenko, Oleksandr Andriyevskiy, Vitaliy Buyalskyi; Volodymyr Shepeliev, Oleksandr Karavaev, Artem Besedin

Fenerbahce vs Dynamo Kyiv Prediction

Fenerbahce have won all but one of their last six games across competitions. They are undefeated in their last five games at home.

Kyiv, meanwhile, are on a four-game losing streak and have failed to score in three of them. So the hosts should win this one.

Prediction: Fenerbahce 2-0 Dynamo Kyiv

