Fenerbahce vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

Fenerbahce are set to play Eintracht Frankfurt at the Ülker Stadyumu Fenerbahçe Şükrü Saracoğlu Spor Kompleksi on Thursday in the group stage of the UEFA Europa League.

Fenerbahce come into this game on the back of a 4-0 win over Hamza Hamzaoglu's Caykur Rizespor in the Super Lig. A first-half goal from German striker Mergim Berisha and a second-half hat-trick from Turkey international Serdar Dursun ensured victory for Vitor Pereira's Fenerbahce.

Eintracht Frankfurt, on the other hand, lost 3-2 to Sebastian Hoeness' Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga. Goals from midfielder Dennis Geiger, young French forward Georginio Rutter and Malian midfielder Diadie Samassekou sealed the deal for Hoffenheim.

Goals from Colombian attacker Rafael Santos Borre and Portuguese striker Goncalo Pacienca proved to be a mere consolation for Eintracht Frankfurt.

Fenerbahce vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-to-Head

Fenerbahce and Eintracht Frankfurt have faced each other once before in the UEFA Europa League. It was a few months ago, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw.

A goal from former Real Madrid and Arsenal midfielder and Germany international Mesut Ozil for Fenerbahce was cancelled out by a goal from Dutch striker Sam Lammers for Eintracht Frankfurt.

Fenerbahce form guide in the Super Lig: W-D-W-D-L

Eintracht Frankfurt form guide in the Bundesliga: L-W-W-W-D

Fenerbahce vs Eintracht Frankfurt Team News

Fenerbahce

Fenerbahce will be without former West Ham United and Everton forward and Ecuador international Enner Valencia and young goalkeeper Altay Bayindir. There are doubts over the availability of midfielder Mert Hakan Yandas. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Vitor Pereira is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Altay Bayindir, Enner Valencia

Doubtful: Mert Hakan Yandas

Suspended: None

Eintracht Frankfurt

Meanwhile, Eintracht Frankfurt has no known injury issues and manager Oliver Glasner is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Fenerbahce vs Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI

Fenerbahce Predicted XI (3-4-3): Berke Ozer, Marcel Tisserand, Kim Min-jae, Attila Szalai, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Max Meyer, Jose Sosa, Filip Novak, Irfan Kahveci, Mergim Berisha, Diego Rossi

Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Kevin Trapp, Stefan Ilsanker, Makoto Hasebe, Evan Ndicka, Timothy Chandler, Sebastian Rode, Kristijan Jakic, Filip Kostic, Jesper Lindstrom, Jens Petter Hauge, Rafael Santos Borre

Fenerbahce vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

Fenerbahce are 3rd in their UEFA Europa League group, and will not be able to catch 2nd-placed Olympiacos, who are four points ahead of them. Fenerbahce have assembled an interesting squad, with big names like Mesut Ozil playing alongside talents like Attila Szalai, Mergim Berisha and Kim Min-jae.

Eintracht Frankfurt, on the other hand, top their group. Their Bundesliga form has been disappointing so far, but they will take solace from their continental performances. Oliver Glasner will be keen to ensure that his side top the group, with Eintracht Frankfurt two points ahead of Olympiacos.

A draw seems to be an ideal result.

Prediction: Fenerbahce 0-0 Eintracht Frankfurt

Edited by Abhinav Anand