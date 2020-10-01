Fenerbahce vs Fatih Karagumruk prediction, preview, team news and more | Turkish Super Lig 2020-21

The Turkish Super Lig is back in action this weekend as Fenerbahce host Fatih Karagumruk at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium. Fatih Karagumruk have enjoyed an excellent season so far and may pull off a positive result on Saturday.

Fenerbahce have experienced a mixed start to their Turkish Super Lig campaign and have dropped points in their last two fixtures. The home side has only five points from three games and will want a victory in this fixture to kickstart its campaign.

Fatih Karagumruk, on the other hand, find themselves at the top of the Turkish Super Lig table and have won two of the first three games. The away side pulled off an astonishing 2-0 victory against reigning champions Istanbul Basaksehir last week and will be hoping to put in a similar performance this weekend.

Fenerbahce vs Fatih Karagumruk Head-to-Head

Fatih Karagumruk will play a historically significant fixture this Saturday and will play its first match against Turkish giants Fenerbahce at the famed Sukru Saracoglu Stadium.

The two clubs have powerful squads at their disposal and will want to clinch an early upper hand. Fenerbahce played out a 0-0 stalemate against arch-rivals Galatasaray over the weekend and need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Fenerbahce form guide in the Turkish Super Lig: W-D-W

Fatih Karagumruk form guide in the Turkish Super Lig: D-D-W

Advertisement

Also Read: Serie A 2019/20: Team of the season

Fenerbahce vs Fatih Karagumruk Team News

Mert Hakan Yandas has just joined the club. Image Source: Fotomac

Fenerbahce

Fenerbahce have signed star midfielder Mert Hakan Yandas from Sivasspor and the Turkish maestro is likely to feature in the midfield. Erol Bulut has a fully-fit squad at his disposal for this derby

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cristobal Jorquera is currently injured. Image Source: Radio Agricultura

Fatih Karagumruk

Fatih Karagumruk will have to cope with the absence of a few key players against Fenerbahce. Chilean star Cristobal Jorquera is yet to recover from his injury and Zeki Yildirim and star forward Artur Sobiech have also been ruled out of this game.

Advertisement

Injured: Cristobal Jorquera, Zeki Yildirim, Artur Sobiech

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Fenerbahce vs Fatih Karagumruk Predicted XI

Fenerbahce Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Altay Bayindir; Caner Erkin, Mauricio Lemos, Zanka, Gokhan Gonul; Luiz Gustavo, Ozan Tufan; Ferdi Kadioglu, Mert Hakan Yandas, Mame Thiam; Enner Valencia

Fatih Karagumruk Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Emiliano Viviano; Eric Lichaj, Enzo Roco, Ervin Zukanovic, Jure Balkovec; Lucas Biglia, Erik Sabo; Ramazan Civelek, Alassane Ndao, Brahim Darri; Mevlut Erdinc

Fenerbahce vs Fatih Karagumruk Prediction

Fenerbahce do have a formidable squad but have struggled to create and finish chances in the final third. The home side have endured consecutive 0-0 stalemates in the Turkish Super Lig and will want to break their duck in this fixture.

Fatih Karagumruk have enjoyed a fruitful campaign so far and have benefitted from the presence of Lucas Biglia in the midfield. Both sides have excellent defensive units and this game is unlikely to be a high-scoring fixture.

Prediction: Fenerbahce 1-1 Fatih Karagumruk

Also Read: 10 Greatest Football Managers of all time