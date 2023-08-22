Fenerbahce vs FC Twente Prediction and Betting Tips | August 24, 2023

Fenerbahce and FC Twente square off at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League playoff round on Thursday (August 24).

Both sides head into the midweek clash firing on all cylinders, with the Turkish outfit winning their last seven games. Fenerbahce made it two wins from their first two games of the new Super Lig campaign as they edged out Samsunspor 2-0 on Monday.

Ismail Kartal’s men kicked off their new top-flight season with a nervy 2-1 win over 10-man Gaziantep at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium on August 13. Fenerbahce now turn their attention to the Conference League qualifiers, where they blitzed past Zimbru Chisinau and Maribor to reach the playoff round.

Meanwhile, Twente made it two wins from their opening two games of the new Eredivisie campaign, edging out PEC Zwolle 3-1 on Sunday.

Interspersed between the two league wins, Joseph Oosting’s men beat Riga FC 3-0 in the second leg of the Conference League qualifying round to complete a 5-0 aggregate win over the Latvian outfit.

Twente have won four gaames across competitions and are unbeaten in 17 since a 1-0 loss to Utrecht on April 16.

Fenerbahce vs FC Twente Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between the two sides, with both Fenerbahce and Twente winning once apiece.

Twente won 2-1 when they first met in the 2009-10 Europa League group stage. Three months later, the Turkish side returned the favour with a 1-0 win.

Fenerbahce are on a run of seven wins, scoring 20 goals and keeping five clean sheets since losing to Red Star Belgrade in July.

Twente are unbeaten in 17 games across competitions, winning 13 times since their narrow defeat at Utrecht in April.

Kartal’s men are on a run of three home wins and are unbeaten in all but one of their last 11 outings, registering nine wins, since April.

Fenerbahce vs FC Twente Prediction

Both teams are two of the most in-form sides in the qualifiers, so expect a thrilling contest. Kartal’s side boasts the firepower needed to get the job done and should grind out a narrow home win.

Prediction: Fenerbahce 2-1 Twente

Fenerbahce vs FC Twente Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fenerbahce

Tip 2: First to score - Fenerbahce (The visitors have opened the scoring in their last seven games.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of Fenerbahce’s last six games.)